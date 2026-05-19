Jam For Good Announces Pediatric Cancer Benefit Concert with Niko Moon at Joe’s Bar in Chicago

Pediatric Cancer Benefit Concert

Net Proceeds to Fund a Jam For Good Grant for the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation

Jam For Good is dedicated to harnessing the power of live music to uplift and support families facing pediatric cancer” — Bill Mell, CEO, Jam For Good

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jam For Good , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is proud to announce its upcoming benefit concert featuring country music hitmaker Niko Moon at the legendary Joe’s on Weed St. on Thursday, September 10th.Net proceeds from this Jam For Good show will fund a grant to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation , providing direct financial and emotional support to local children and families who are battling cancer. A portion of proceeds will also support Moon’s Happy Cowboy Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to mental health resources and addiction recovery programs.“Music has an incredibly powerful energy, and as artists, we’re able to utilize it for good,” says Niko Moon. “My goal is always to harness that energy to take people in a positive direction, and create an experience where we can all gather and connect and celebrate life together.”Known for his triple-platinum smash “GOOD TIME,” Moon has established himself as one of country music’s most vibrant voices. A top-tier songwriter who has also penned hits for artists including Morgan Wallen and Zac Brown Band, Moon’s “Music with Purpose” philosophy perfectly aligns with the Jam For Good mission. Fresh off announcing his forthcoming album ROOTS, due out July 17th via EMPIRE, Moon is entering a more personal and reflective creative era centered around family, gratitude, and the experiences that shaped him. He has already released two songs from the forthcoming project — the nostalgic, deeply personal “GEORGIA (ROOTS)” and his latest single “RICH MAN,” a heartfelt reflection on finding true wealth through family and connection.“Jam For Good is dedicated to harnessing the power of live music to uplift and support families facing pediatric cancer,” says Bill Mell, CEO, Jam For Good. “By partnering with an artist as intentional as Niko Moon, and an organization as impactful as the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, we are able to provide tangible relief to local Chicago area families during their toughest fights.”Presale tickets for the September 10th show at Joe’s on Weed St. are available now. General public tickets on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22nd. For VIP and Sponsorship inquiries, please email info@jamforgood.org.About Jam For GoodJam For Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children battling cancer through the power of live music. Through high-impact benefit shows, charitable campaigns, and community partnerships, we raise vital funds to support families affected by pediatric cancer—uniting fans and artists through "Music with Purpose.”About Niko MoonNiko Moon first emerged with the triple-platinum smash “GOOD TIME,” lighting up the country scene with his signature feel-good energy. His forthcoming album ROOTS, out July 17th via EMPIRE, marks a deeply personal new chapter inspired by his upbringing, family, and Southern roots. Beyond the stage, Moon is the founder of the Happy Cowboy Foundation, a nonprofit supporting mental health initiatives and addiction recovery programs.About the Anthony Rizzo Family FoundationThe Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by World Series Champion Anthony Rizzo. The Foundation is dedicated to providing direct financial and emotional support to children and their families battling cancer, while also raising money for cancer research.

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