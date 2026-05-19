ScribeEMR to Exhibit AI Medical Scribing, RCM, and Coding Solutions at NRHA’s 49th Annual Rural Health Conference

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, including AI and virtual scribing, coding and medical office services, will exhibit at the National Rural Health Association’s (NRHA) 49th Annual Rural Health Conference , Table #408, May 19-22 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.ScribeEMR, and CodeEMR , its medical coding subsidiary, will demo their solutions for revenue cycle management, AI and virtual scribing as well as coding that help maximize reimbursement while reducing costs and provider burnout.Intelligent RCMAt this year’s conference, CodeEMR will be showcasing the Intelligent RCM platform ( https://www.codeemr.com/revenue-cycle-management-services/ ). Designed specifically for the challenges healthcare organizations face today, the platform empowers teams to take control of their financial performance with smarter, more automated revenue cycle workflows. With Intelligent RCM, rural health providers can streamline contract maintenance, improve contract negotiation, accelerate contract modeling, and achieve accurate pricing with far greater transparency and confidence. It’s the next step in helping rural health systems operate efficiently while staying focused on quality care.“Rural health providers are facing unprecedented reimbursement pressures requiring them to embrace cost saving technology and support, that ScribeEMR is providing," says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Cielsa. "Our intelligent RCM coding and efficient charting solutions, ScribeRyte AI, as well as our virtual and hybrid scribing solutions are helping FQHCs, and other rural health providers deliver high quality healthcare within Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial reimbursement and compliance parameters."AI and Virtual ScribingScribeEMR’s remote medical scribes provide live, personalized support by communicating virtually with physicians via a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet, or other communication device during a patient visit. For over 35 specialties virtual scribes enter notes in the EMR, edit and update charts, and make recommendations to comply with Uniformed Data System (UDS) reporting requirements and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures.ScribeEMR was ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services for the third consecutive year in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. The recognition reflects ScribeEMR's continued leadership in virtual scribing services and its broader commitment to healthcare documentation, AI-enabled workflow support, and medical office services.ScribeRyte AI delivers close to100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit. ScribeRyte AI also generates codes that serve as a reference guide to correctly capture billable aspects of a patient encounter.The company will also highlight its broader portfolio, including virtual medical scribing, medical coding, and Virtual Medical Office Services (VMOS), all aimed at helping healthcare organizations improve efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce clinician burnout.About NRHAThe National Rural Health Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization serving eight distinct constituency groups, including rural hospitals and clinics. With tens of thousands of members, NRHA is the largest organization of its kind serving rural health communities.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting, real-time remote physician scribing, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, highly accurate, HIPAA-compliant clinical documentation and supports workflows across leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a KLAS First Look report for its ScribeRyte AI platform.For more information, visit www.scribeemr.com and follow ScribeEMR on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/scribeemr/posts/?feedView=all ).

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