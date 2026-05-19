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Cornerstone Youth & Family Services Expands Access to Wraparound Support for Louisiana Families

Cornerstone Youth and Family Services Logo

Cornerstone Youth and Family Services Logo

Cornerstone Youth & Family Services launches wraparound support programs to help Louisiana children and families thrive.

Cornerstone Youth & Family Services is committed to ensuring children and families across have access to compassionate support, meaningful resources, and a team that believes in their success.”
— Stephanie Roach
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Youth & Family Services proudly announces the launch of its new wraparound agency dedicated to helping children, youth, and families across Louisiana access coordinated, family-centered support services designed to improve emotional wellness, stability, and long-term success.

Cornerstone Youth & Family Services was created to provide comprehensive support for families navigating behavioral health, educational, social, and community-related challenges. Through the wraparound model, the organization works closely with children and caregivers to build individualized plans that connect families to resources, strengthen support systems, and improve outcomes at home, in school, and within the community. The agency collaborates with schools, healthcare providers, courts, child-serving agencies, faith-based organizations, and community leaders to ensure families receive coordinated care tailored to their unique needs and strengths.

“Cornerstone was founded on the belief that every child and family deserves access to support, guidance, and opportunities for success,” said Stephanie Roach, Founder and Executive Director of Cornerstone Youth & Family Services. “We are committed to building strong partnerships throughout Louisiana that help families feel empowered, supported, and connected to their communities.”

Wraparound services are designed to assist youth with complex emotional or behavioral needs while helping families remain actively involved in planning and decision-making. Services may include care coordination, crisis planning, advocacy, family support, community resource linkage, educational collaboration, and individualized service planning.

The organization’s approach focuses on:

Family-driven and youth-guided support

Strength-based planning and advocacy

Community collaboration and engagement

Crisis prevention and stabilization

Improved access to behavioral health resources

Long-term family and youth success


Cornerstone Youth & Family Services will celebrate its grand opening with community stakeholders, elected officials, educators, healthcare professionals, and local partners as the organization begins serving families in Louisiana communities.

Grand Opening Information
Baton Rouge Grand Opening

Date: May 26, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: 3636 S Sherwood Forest Blvd Ste 200 Baton Rouge, La 70816

Community members, stakeholders, agencies, schools, healthcare providers, and elected officials are encouraged to attend.

For additional information, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:

Stephanie Roach
Founder & Executive Director
Cornerstone Youth & Family Services
Phone: 225-325-0859
Email: sroach@cornerstoneyouthandfamily.org
Website: cornerstoneyouthandfamily.org

stephanie roach
Cornerstone Youth and Family Services
+1 225-325-0859
sroach@cornerstoneyouthandfamily.org
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Cornerstone Youth & Family Services Expands Access to Wraparound Support for Louisiana Families

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