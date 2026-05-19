Cornerstone Youth & Family Services Expands Access to Wraparound Support for Louisiana Families

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Cornerstone Youth & Family Services launches wraparound support programs to help Louisiana children and families thrive.

Cornerstone Youth & Family Services is committed to ensuring children and families across have access to compassionate support, meaningful resources, and a team that believes in their success.” — Stephanie Roach

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone Youth & Family Services proudly announces the launch of its new wraparound agency dedicated to helping children, youth, and families across Louisiana access coordinated, family-centered support services designed to improve emotional wellness, stability, and long-term success.Cornerstone Youth & Family Services was created to provide comprehensive support for families navigating behavioral health, educational, social, and community-related challenges. Through the wraparound model, the organization works closely with children and caregivers to build individualized plans that connect families to resources, strengthen support systems, and improve outcomes at home, in school, and within the community. The agency collaborates with schools, healthcare providers, courts, child-serving agencies, faith-based organizations, and community leaders to ensure families receive coordinated care tailored to their unique needs and strengths.“Cornerstone was founded on the belief that every child and family deserves access to support, guidance, and opportunities for success,” said Stephanie Roach, Founder and Executive Director of Cornerstone Youth & Family Services. “We are committed to building strong partnerships throughout Louisiana that help families feel empowered, supported, and connected to their communities.”Wraparound services are designed to assist youth with complex emotional or behavioral needs while helping families remain actively involved in planning and decision-making. Services may include care coordination, crisis planning, advocacy, family support, community resource linkage, educational collaboration, and individualized service planning.The organization’s approach focuses on:Family-driven and youth-guided supportStrength-based planning and advocacyCommunity collaboration and engagementCrisis prevention and stabilizationImproved access to behavioral health resourcesLong-term family and youth successCornerstone Youth & Family Services will celebrate its grand opening with community stakeholders, elected officials, educators, healthcare professionals, and local partners as the organization begins serving families in Louisiana communities.Grand Opening InformationBaton Rouge Grand OpeningDate: May 26, 2026Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PMLocation: 3636 S Sherwood Forest Blvd Ste 200 Baton Rouge, La 70816Community members, stakeholders, agencies, schools, healthcare providers, and elected officials are encouraged to attend.For additional information, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:Stephanie RoachFounder & Executive DirectorCornerstone Youth & Family ServicesPhone: 225-325-0859Email: sroach@cornerstoneyouthandfamily.orgWebsite: cornerstoneyouthandfamily.org

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