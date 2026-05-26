ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Podcast Returns to Southwest Florida Roots

ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Author, podcast host, and speaker Randall Kenneth Jones Erin Brockovich and Randall Kenneth Jones

The podcast continues its mission to highlight remarkable individuals and meaningful ideas while fostering curiosity, empathy, and authentic connection.

The best podcast and host ever.” — Erin Brockovich

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones , the acclaimed podcast known for its engaging and insightful conversations about creativity, culture, and human experience, has officially returned to its original Southwest Florida home base.Described by recurring guest Erin Brockovich as "the best podcast and host ever," ON THE KNOWS originally launched as JONES.SHOW in Southwest Florida in 2018. The show quickly built a loyal following for its thoughtful, entertaining interviews with influential voices across the arts, humanities, journalism, and leadership.In 2023, the podcast underwent a name change and shifted its production footprint to Jones's hometown of Columbia, Missouri, marking a period of growth and expanded international reach. Now, after three years, ON THE KNOWS has come home—reestablishing its roots in the vibrant Southwest Florida community where it began.Hosted by Amazon #1 bestselling author ("Ruby: Magic Comes from the Heart"), keynote speaker , and MindZoo Media Founder and President Randall Kenneth Jones , the podcast continues its mission to highlight remarkable individuals and meaningful ideas while fostering curiosity, empathy, and authentic connection."This return feels deeply personal," said Jones. "Southwest Florida is where ON THE KNOWS was born, and the support from this community has always been extraordinary. There is something truly special about being surrounded by people who value creativity, conversation, and connection. To be home again—and to have access to some of the most amazing minds today, right here in Southwest Florida—is both inspiring and energizing. It's exactly where this show belongs."Since its debut, ON THE KNOWS has featured an impressive roster of guests spanning industries and disciplines. Recent highlights include Grammy-winning rock legend Pat Benatar and bestselling author Patrick Ryan, whose novel BUCKEYE was named Amazon's #1 Book of 2025.Additional notable guests include:• The Arts: Val Chmerkovskiy, Kevin Goetz, Norman Lear, Cristina Mittermeier, Paul Nicklen, and Nischelle Turner• Humanities: Dr. Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, Dr. Judy Ho, Judge Adam Levy, John Quiñones, and Ginger Zee• Creativity: Desmond Child, Tamara Day, Jenifer Lewis, Jerry Mitchell, and Rita Rudner• Connection: Erin Brockovich, Stedman Graham, Geri Jewell, Melissa Rivers, and Michael SheldrickThese conversations have helped define the show's reputation for depth, warmth, and intellectual curiosity.The podcast's distinctive voice is further enhanced by announcer Susan Bennett, widely recognized as the original voice of Apple's Siri, whose familiar and welcoming tone has become a signature element of the program.As the show resumes production in Southwest Florida, its core mission remains unchanged. Jones continues to "look for the best in others," guiding conversations that celebrate the arts, humanities, creativity, and authentic human connection. While the podcast's reach has expanded globally—most recently through its partnership with C-Suite Radio™—its foundation remains rooted in the belief that meaningful dialogue and shared stories inspire both personal and professional growth.“I’ve been on many podcasts and my experience on ON THE KNOWS shines as perhaps my all-time favorite,” said Dr. Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, research associate at Harvard University and winner of the National Medal of the Humanities. “Randy came to the discussion prepared, with plenty of insightful questions and comments. Being the actor that he is, he had even prepared a reading of a passage from my book which he performed with dazzling sparkle. Most of all, as the author of a book called 'The Mattering Instinct,' I can attest that the interview convinced me that Randy truly got why mattering—both to ourselves and to others—is so core to human flourishing.”There is nothing Jones enjoys more than sharing lessons learned with “edutainment”-hungry audiences. "Randy owned the room the minute he took the stage at our management team event," said Scott Lowe, Market CEO for Physicians Regional Healthcare System. "His funny yet relevant anecdotes cast a refreshing new light on timeless topics such as creativity, innovation, listening, and kindness. Randy brought a burst of purpose-driven energy to a very important day."With its return to Southwest Florida, ON THE KNOWS is poised to build on its legacy while deepening its connection to the community that has played a vital role in its success from the very beginning.ON THE KNOWS is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, C-Suite Radio, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Learn more at OnTheKnows.com or MindZoo.com.###ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones features smart, funny, and heartfelt conversations with celebrities, innovators, and thought leaders. Hosted by Randall Kenneth Jones and featuring announcer Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, the podcast explores the arts, humanities, creativity, and connection.

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