Public Welfare Foundation Announces over $2 Million in Funding to Scale Alternatives to Youth Incarceration

Public Welfare Foundation Logo, Courtesy PWF

“Igniting Futures” Initiative Provides Investments in Youth Justice Coalitions in Michigan and Tennessee

Through the IGNITING FUTURES grants, we are investing in promising coalitions, expanding their capacity to build a truly just and safe future for young people.” — Thena Robinson Mock, VP of Programs at Public Welfare Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public Welfare Foundation (PWF), a leading national funder in justice reform, today announced the recipients of IGNITING FUTURES: A Youth Justice Grant. This grantmaking initiative provides funding to resource and bolster local coalitions focused on community-based alternatives to youth incarceration, to catalyze more effective, humane, and sustainable models for public safety.The IGNITING FUTURES cohort represents resilient leadership capable of advancing transformative change and defending hard-won progress. PWF encourages other national donors and corporate social responsibility leaders looking to build movement infrastructure to similarly invest in coalition-building efforts.“We know that communities with robust, united, and resourced youth justice coalitions are more prepared to advance transformative change, defend rollbacks, and sustain reforms,” said Thena Robinson Mock, Vice President of Programs at Public Welfare Foundation, said. “Through the IGNITING FUTURES grants, we are investing in promising coalitions, expanding their capacity to build a truly just and safe future for young people. We hope to see our partners in philanthropy join the effort to resource local coalitions in youth and adult criminal justice.”The 2026 IGNITING FUTURES Grant Awardees include:• Alliance for Youth Opportunity and Safety (Tennessee): Youth Law Center has been awarded $800,000 to co-lead the Alliance for Youth Opportunity and Safety, a newly formed statewide youth justice coalition in Tennessee. The coalition, co-led by Stand for Children Tennessee, Raphah Institute, and Southern Movement Committee will build a statewide network of local organizations, stakeholders, systems leaders, and young people and their families; develop a vision for youth justice and safety; and develop a communications strategy to advocate for systems change.• Michigan Center for Youth Justice (Michigan): Michigan Center for Youth Justice has been awarded $1,000,000 to lead a new statewide youth justice coalition. The coalition, co-led by Wayne State University Center for Behavioral Health and Justice and The Delta Project, will collaborate with local organizations, stakeholders, systems leaders, and young people and their families to leverage the state’s Child Care Fund and bridging the gap in youth-based services, expanding diversion options, and preventing deeper system involvement for youth across the state.“We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to build and grow our collective movement work toward a Tennessee where young people are met with care, possibility, and support instead of incarceration,” Jennifer Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Youth Law Center, said. “This grant will help our coalition deepen partnership across advocates, organizers, and directly impacted leaders to advance solutions that honor young people’s humanity, invest in their potential, and keep them connected to family and community.”“At a pivotal moment for youth justice in Michigan, this grant allows us to move from policy promise to meaningful practice,” Jason Smith, Executive Director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice. “We are building a coalition that centers youth and families, strengthens cross-system collaboration, and helps communities invest in supports that prevent system involvement in the first place. Together, this work lays the foundation for a more equitable, responsive, and community-driven approach to youth justice.”Public Welfare Foundation also awarded a grant to Catalyze Justice to provide technical support and learning opportunities to the IGNITING FUTURES grant recipients.To learn more about Igniting Futures, visit www.publicwelfare.org ###About Public Welfare FoundationFor more than 75 years, Public Welfare Foundation has supported efforts to advance justice and opportunity for people in need. In its 75-year history, the Foundation has made over 5,700 grants totaling more than $700 million. Today, the Foundation’s efforts focus on catalyzing a transformative approach to justice that is community-led, restorative, and racially just through investments in criminal and youth justice reforms.Follow PWF on their social channels:X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/PublicWelfare Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/publicwelfare/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/publicwelfarefdn

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