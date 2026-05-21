APiJET Announces Allegiant Air to Deploy Digital Winglets 4D™ to Improve Operational Efficiency and Fuel Performance

Multi-Year Agreement Builds on Successful Operational Evaluation Across Allegiant Network

This agreement validates what is possible when real-time, deconflicted optimizations are applied at scale—delivering measurable savings while maintaining operational simplicity.” — Rob Green, CEO of APiJET

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APiJET, the aviation software company behind the Digital Winglets 4D™ platform, today announced a multi-year agreement with Allegiant Air to deploy Digital Winglets 4D™ across their fleet. The agreement follows a successful operational evaluation conducted across Allegiant’s network that demonstrated a savings of more than 343,000 pounds of fuel, validating the impact of real-time optimizations at fleet scale.Digital Winglets 4D™ is the industry’s only patented, real-time, tactical flight optimization solution delivering deconflicted recommendations across four dimensions—lateral, vertical, speed, and time—without requiring hardware or software installation within the aircraft or an operational control center (OCC). Building on NASA’s Traffic-Aware Strategic Aircrew Requests (TASAR) technology and APiJET’s proprietary algorithms, the platform enables airlines to continuously optimize flight paths to reduce fuel burn, improve schedule reliability, and enhance on-time performance.“The evaluation demonstrated meaningful opportunities to improve operational efficiency and fuel performance across our network,” said Travis Schwieder, Vice President of Allegiant’s Operational Control Center. “We appreciate the collaboration with APiJET, Digital Winglets 4D™ provides us a powerful new capability to optimize our flights in real time.”“With Digital Winglets 4D™, Allegiant can now continuously evaluate and execute the most efficient flight path across four dimensions,” said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET. “This agreement validates what is possible when real-time, deconflicted optimizations are applied at scale—delivering measurable savings while maintaining operational simplicity.”Real-Time Optimization Across Four DimensionsDigital Winglets 4D™ enables airlines to reduce fuel burn and operating costs while improving on-time performance and arrival predictability. By dynamically optimizing across real-time conditions, the platform helps minimize disruptions from weather, airspace constraints, and traffic, while increasing air traffic control acceptance rates through deconflicted routing.Seamless Deployment, Immediate ValueDigital Winglets 4D™ is architected for rapid deployment with no onboard hardware or software installation required, enabling Allegiant to rapidly realize benefits across its network.About APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company delivering real-time, conflict-free flight optimization solutions through its Digital Winglets™ platform.Media ContactsAPiJET: press@apijet.com

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