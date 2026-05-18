Registration Open for John Pafford Memorial Kids Fishing Event

Brunswick, Ga.

Registration is now open for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division (CRD) John Pafford Memorial Kids Fishing Event, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13.

Held annually on Georgia’s Free Fishing Day, the event introduces children to the fun of saltwater fishing while teaching basic angling skills and conservation. The free event is open to children ages 5 to 12 and includes fishing instruction, bait, tackle, refreshments, and opportunities to catch saltwater fish in a safe, family-friendly environment. No fishing license is required.

Space is limited to 100 children, and advance registration is required. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registered participants must arrive by 9:30 a.m.

“This event is a great opportunity for kids to experience fishing firsthand and learn more about Georgia’s coastal resources,” said Brooke Vallaster, CRD's marine educator. “We look forward to welcoming families for a fun morning of fishing, learning, and family fun.”

The event honors the legacy of longtime CRD marine biologist John Pafford, whose passion for youth fishing programs and coastal conservation inspired generations of young anglers.

For additional information and registration, visit CoastalGaDNR.org/KidsFishingEvents.

About the Coastal Resources Division

The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Media Contact

Tyler Jones

Public Information Officer

Coastal Resources Division

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov

912-230-9709