Rad Web Hosting Announces New Data Center Location in Tokyo, Japan Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud services. Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2015.

New Tokyo location expands Rad Web Hosting’s footprint, strengthens Asia-Pacific connectivity, and gives businesses options for low-latency hosting deployments.

Launching a data center location in Tokyo allows us to provide customers with a powerful new option for hosting applications, websites, platforms, and services closer to their users in Asia-Pacific.” — Scott Claeys, CEO of Rad Web Hosting

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad Web Hosting , a provider of cloud hosting, VPS hosting , dedicated servers, colocation, and managed infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its newest data center location in Tokyo, Japan. The new Tokyo location represents an important expansion of Rad Web Hosting’s international infrastructure footprint and gives customers a strategic new deployment option in one of the world’s most connected, technology-driven markets.The Tokyo data center location is designed to support businesses, developers, SaaS providers, digital agencies, eCommerce platforms, gaming companies, financial technology firms, content providers, and infrastructure resellers that require fast, reliable, and regionally positioned hosting services in Asia-Pacific. By adding Tokyo to its available data center locations, Rad Web Hosting is helping customers bring workloads closer to users throughout Japan, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the broader APAC region.“Tokyo is one of the most important technology and connectivity hubs in the world,” said CEO Scott Claeys. “Launching a data center location in Tokyo allows us to provide customers with a powerful new option for hosting applications, websites, platforms, and services closer to their users in Asia-Pacific. This expansion reflects our commitment to performance, reliability, flexibility, and global reach.”Tokyo has long been recognized as a major center for global business, internet infrastructure, financial services, software development, cloud adoption, media delivery, and digital transformation. As organizations increasingly serve customers across multiple regions, infrastructure location has become a critical factor in performance, reliability, compliance planning, and end-user experience.Rad Web Hosting’s new Tokyo data center location gives customers another option for building resilient, globally distributed infrastructure. Businesses with users in Japan and nearby markets can now deploy services in closer proximity to their audiences, helping reduce latency, improve responsiveness, and support a better digital experience.For companies already using Rad Web Hosting in other regions, the Tokyo location provides a new opportunity to expand infrastructure into Asia-Pacific while continuing to work with a familiar provider. For new customers, the Tokyo location offers a convenient entry point for deploying infrastructure in Japan with access to Rad Web Hosting’s portfolio of hosting and server solutions.Modern applications depend on speed, uptime, and geographic availability. Whether customers are operating high-traffic websites, SaaS platforms, APIs, streaming services, online marketplaces, database-driven applications, private networks, or custom enterprise workloads, the physical location of infrastructure can have a measurable impact on user experience.The new Tokyo location is intended to help customers address these requirements by offering hosting infrastructure closer to end users in Japan and across the surrounding region. Organizations serving customers in Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, and other Asia-Pacific markets can benefit from a geographically strategic deployment point.The Tokyo data center location can support a wide variety of use cases, including:• Business websites and high-performance web hosting• VPS hosting and cloud server deployments• Dedicated server hosting• Private cloud and hybrid infrastructure• Application hosting and API infrastructure• eCommerce platforms and online marketplaces• SaaS and software platform hosting• Development, staging, and production environments• Game server hosting and latency-sensitive workloads• Disaster recovery and backup infrastructure• Regional edge deployments• Content delivery and media applications• Infrastructure for agencies, MSPs, and hosting resellersWith this launch, Rad Web Hosting customers can choose Tokyo as part of a single-region deployment strategy or as one location within a broader multi-region architecture.Rad Web Hosting’s Tokyo data center location is expected to support a growing range of infrastructure services, including VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and custom hosting environments. Customers can use the new location to deploy infrastructure sized to their specific needs, whether they are launching a single virtual server, provisioning dedicated hardware, building a private environment, or designing a more complex regional architecture.The Tokyo location gives customers greater flexibility when planning infrastructure for performance, redundancy, and market expansion. Organizations can place production workloads in Tokyo, use the location for disaster recovery, create secondary regional environments, or build distributed systems that span multiple geographic locations.“Customers increasingly want infrastructure that is not only powerful, but also geographically flexible,” Claeys continued. “The ability to deploy in Tokyo gives our customers more control over how and where their services are delivered. Whether they are expanding into Japan, serving users throughout Asia-Pacific, or building global redundancy, this new location helps support those goals.”For many businesses, international growth requires more than simply making a website available worldwide. Application performance, page load speed, transaction reliability, regional user experience, and infrastructure resilience all play important roles in supporting global operations.Rad Web Hosting’s Tokyo data center location helps businesses support expansion into Japan and Asia-Pacific by providing a regional infrastructure presence. This is especially valuable for companies that serve customers, partners, employees, or remote teams in the region.Companies may choose the Tokyo location to:• Improve application response times for users in Japan and nearby markets• Support regional business expansion into Asia-Pacific• Add redundancy outside existing North American or European infrastructure• Host customer-facing platforms closer to target audiences• Build disaster recovery environments in a separate geography• Deploy regional nodes for distributed systems• Provide infrastructure for customers or clients based in AsiaDevelopers, digital agencies, managed service providers, and hosting resellers often need infrastructure that can be deployed quickly, customized easily, and located strategically. The Tokyo data center location gives these customers another valuable option when building solutions for clients with Asia-Pacific audiences.Agencies and service providers can use the Tokyo location to host client websites, applications, databases, development environments, or custom platforms closer to regional users. Developers can use Tokyo-based VPS or server infrastructure for testing, production launches, regional performance optimization, or distributed application design.About Rad Web HostingRad Web Hosting has been a trusted provider of web hosting, VPS, and dedicated server solutions since 2015. With data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia, Rad Web Hosting empowers developers, agencies, and enterprises with secure, scalable infrastructure and unmatched customer support.Learn more about Rad Web Hosting at https://radwebhosting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.