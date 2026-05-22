EPROM signs MOU with Diverse Supplies at EGYPES 2026 to Advance Steam System Efficiency in Egypt’s Oil & Gas Sector

EPROM Chairman and CEO Eng. Hossam Assad and Diverse Supplies Managing Director Eng. Sameh Roshdy sign the MOU

Collaboration targets optimization of steam systems, digital testing & monitoring, and steam network audits to improve thermal performance.

Steam losses often go unseen, but their impact on efficiency, reliability, and operating cost is significant.” — Eng. Sameh Roshdy, Managing Director of Diverse Supplies

CAIRO, CAIRO, EGYPT, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverse Supplies announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Egyptian Projects Operation and Maintenance (EPROM) during EGYPES 2026, held from March 30 to April 1 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. The signing took place in the presence of Eng. Salah Abdulkarim, Executive President of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

Signed by Eng. Hossam Assad, Chairman and CEO of EPROM, and Eng. Sameh Roshdy, Managing Director of Diverse Supplies, the MOU focuses on improving energy efficiency and thermal system performance in Egypt’s oil and gas sector through advanced steam system optimization. The collaboration will center on digitalized testing and monitoring of steam traps, and steam network audits designed to identify inefficiencies faster and support stronger operational decision-making.

The agreement brings together EPROM’s operational reach in Egypt’s petroleum and gas industry with Diverse Supplies’ specialization in steam engineering and energy-efficiency solutions as Armstrong International’s authorized representative in Egypt. EPROM is a leading operations and maintenance provider in Egypt’s gas and petroleum sector and a key EGPC technical arm, while Diverse Supplies focuses on steam engineering, steam trap surveys, steam system audits, condensate recovery, and broader industrial utility solutions.

This collaboration comes at a time when efficiency, reliability, and digital visibility are becoming more important across refining and process industries. EPROM’s recent emphasis on digitalization and integrated operational systems aligns closely with the goals of the new MOU, which is intended to help reduce thermal losses, improve asset performance, and support more disciplined energy management across steam networks.

“Signing this MOU with EPROM marks an important step for Diverse Supplies and for the broader effort to improve steam system performance in Egypt’s energy sector,” said Eng. Sameh Roshdy, Managing Director of Diverse Supplies. “Steam losses often go unseen, but their impact on efficiency, reliability, and operating cost is significant. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring more visibility, faster diagnosis, and stronger control to thermal systems in refineries and oil and gas facilities.”

For Egypt’s industrial market, the significance of the agreement lies in its practical focus: better trap management, better data, and faster audits that can translate into measurable operating gains. The partnership also reflects a wider shift in MENA energy markets toward smarter maintenance, digital asset oversight, and efficiency-led performance improvement.

The announcement was made at EGYPES, one of the region’s leading energy platforms, where government leaders, national oil companies, operators, and technology providers convene to shape the future of energy across Egypt, North Africa, and the Mediterranean.

About Diverse Supplies

Diverse Supplies is an Egypt-based industrial solutions company and the authorized distributor of Armstrong International in Egypt. The company provides advanced steam management and energy-efficiency solutions including steam trap surveys, steam system audits, condensate recovery systems, pressure and temperature controls, and other industrial utility solutions.

About EPROM

Egyptian Projects Operation and Maintenance (EPROM) is a leading Egyptian operation and maintenance company in the oil and gas sector. As a key technical arm under EGPC, EPROM provides operations, maintenance, technical support, project management, and digital solutions for refineries, petrochemical plants, marine terminals, and gas facilities in Egypt and beyond.

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