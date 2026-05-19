Tactical Labs Releases Third-party Testing Results for NS Composite, Outperforming Fiberglass, Aluminum, and Steel

ASTM D7136 testing reveals brittle failure in fiberglass at lower energies (9–21J), while basalt composites demonstrate superior damage tolerance with no visible damage up to 42J.

NS Composite™ was validated with independent ASTM testing by researchers at Baylor University, showing up to 4× greater impact survivability than fiberglass

NS Composite is built by Special Operators, validated by Baylor, and engineered for dominance.” — Joshua Griffin

TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As SOF Week opens, Tactical Labs - an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) - has introduced NS Composite, a high-performance material platform engineered to outperform fiberglass while reducing reliance on aluminum and steel in weight-critical, high-impact defense and aerospace systems.

Independent testing at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative (BRIC) validates that NS Composite achieves measurable gains in survivability, structural strength, and weight reduction in high-impact, contested environments.

Third-Party validation (ASTM Standard Testing) confirms that NS Composite™ achieves up to 4× greater impact survivability vs. fiberglass. Led by Dr. David A. Jack of Baylor University, the testing confirmed:

- No visible damage at 42.2 J impact energy (ASTM D7136)

- Fiberglass failure initiates at ~9 J under identical conditions

- Tensile strength: 579–628 MPa (ASTM D3039)

- Up to 48% stronger than Aluminum 6061 and up to 33% stronger than A36 steel

- Up to 55% lighter than aluminum and 68–84% lighter than steel (variant dependent)



NS Composite is engineered across three mission-specific variants: structural, lightweight, and blast-resistant, enabling tailored performance across aircraft structures, payload mounts, and survivability systems.

Unlike conventional materials that fail under repeated stress or impact, NS Composite maintains integrity under loads that degrade or disable fiberglass and dent or deform aluminum systems, unlocking higher durability and extended operational life.

"In combat and flight environments, materials don't get second chances," said Joshua Griffin, CEO of Tactical Labs. "NS Composite was designed to survive where legacy systems fail."

NS Composite translates material performance into a measurable mission advantage:

- Reduced maintenance and replacement cycles

- Increased system uptime and readiness

- Significant weight savings for improved payload and fuel efficiency

- Lower total cost of ownership across platforms



Fully manufactured in the United States, Tactical Labs is advancing a new class of composite materials designed to meet the demands of modern defense, aerospace, and space systems:

- Advanced aircraft structures and mounts

- Ballistic and survivability systems

- Reusable launch vehicles and satellite structures

- High-impact ground and maritime systems



"NS Composite is built by Special Operators, validated by Baylor, and engineered for dominance," stated Griffin.



More About Tactical Labs

Founded by Joshua Griffin, a former 160th SOAR (Night Stalkers) and Infantry Officer, and backed by senior military leadership, including LTG (Ret.) John Evans, Tactical Labs develops next-generation composite systems and ultra-light ballistic protection platforms. Independent validation is conducted at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative facility in Waco, TX, with production in partnership with Marrero Armor.

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