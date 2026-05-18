Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield to Hold Election Protection Press Conference
May 19 Primary is the first major Oregon election since the string of unprecedented attacks on elections from the Trump administration began
Tomorrow, Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield will hold a press conference to brief Oregon voters on the steps being taken to keep Oregon elections secure, fair, and accurate.
Secretary Read will detail the physical security measures and processes in place to ensure every legal ballot is counted and protect elections infrastructure. Attorney General Rayfield will provide an overview of the state’s election-related legal battles and response plan should the federal government continue to escalate its attempts to interfere with Oregonians’ right to vote.
EVENT INFORMATION
WHO: Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield
WHAT: Election Protection Press Conference
WHERE: Oregon State Capitol Building Press Conference Room, 900 Court St NE, Salem | Livestream link available via RSVP
WHEN: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 12:30 PM
RSVP: To reserve your spot in the press conference room or receive a link to the livestream, email connor.radnovich@sos.oregon.gov.
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