Governor Kotek Commends 19 Percent Decline in Homelessness in Central Oregon

Salem, OR – The Point in Time Count, a federally required annual snapshot of homelessness, found a 19.1% decrease in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness across Central Oregon compared to 2025.

“This is solid progress,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “Together, with our partners at the local level, we are building supports to get more people on pathways out of homelessness and making housing success like this across the state achievable for more communities. Well done, Central Oregon. Let’s keep going.”

On her first full day in office, Governor Kotek issued an emergency declaration and established an emergency response to address the increase in people experiencing unsheltered homelessness around the state. As a result of this approach, significant resources, technical assistance, and outcome expectations were directed to communities to supplement local efforts as a force multiplier.

The state’s emergency response facilitated significant increases to shelter beds, rehousing placements, homelessness prevention, and long-term housing assistance – and by June 2025, 6,286 shelter beds were funded, 5,539 Oregonians experiencing unsheltered homelessness were rehoused, and 25,942 households were prevented from eviction and risk of homelessness.

Statewide data between 2023 and 2025 demonstrates progress, with the rate of unsheltered homelessness down 4%, unsheltered homelessness for families with children down 40%, and homelessness down 4% for Oregon students in the last school year.

View a replay of the 2026 Point-in-Time Count presentation from the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5uCNCRALaCw.

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