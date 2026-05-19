Meister Media Worldwide’s American Fruit Grower Wins National Silver Award in 2026 Azbees Awards of Editorial Excellence

2026 Azbee Awards of Excellence

American Fruit Grower’s Inside the State of the Fruit Industry recognized for editorial achievement

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Media Worldwide (MMW), the leading agriculture media and events company, has won National Silver Award for the American Fruit Grower, “Inside the State of the Fruit Industry” in the 2026 Azbee Awards of Excellence, presented by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).

The award was announced live during ASBPE’s national presentation on May 14.

The June/July 2025 issue of American Fruit Grower earned the Special Issue in Print award for its annual “State of the Vegetable Industry” report. The issue brought together grower voices, industry data and editorial perspective to examine the challenges and resilience within U.S. fruit production. Contributors include Thomas Skernivitz, Senior Content Specialist; Melinda Tachetta-Millane, Group Editor; and Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer.

“Meister Media continues to set the standard for specialty agriculture coverage, and this recognition speaks to the team's editorial depth and dedication to the industry," said Bob West, Chief Content Officer at Meister Media Worldwide. “Seeing our brands recognized across multiple categories and regions reflects the caliber of work our editorial teams bring to this industry every day.”

In addition to American Fruit Grower's national finalist placement, American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group and Greenhouse Grower each earned recognition at the ASBPE regional awards on April 16. Across all four brands, MMW took home two regional golds, a silver and a bronze.

The annual Azbees awards are highly competitive and recognize excellence in reporting, editing and design across business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications. Open to all U.S.-based B2B publications, the top regional entries earn national recognition across 59 categories. Awards highlight editorial, online and design excellence within print media, email newsletters and digital publishing.

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in the business, trade and specialty press.

More information on MMW and its brands including American Fruit Grower, American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group and Greenhouse Grower are available on meistermedia.com.

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About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China,

and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

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