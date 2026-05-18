Producer Amy Maki’s Horses, Unbroken Wild Secures Distribution Deal with House of Film and Heads to Cannes Film Festival

Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs. "Unbroken" by photographer, Maria Marriott "Whispers of Freedom" by photographer Maria Marriott "Desert Grays" by photographer Maria Marriott

New documentary about photographer's journey into the world of America’s wild horses secures global distribution, enters Cannes marketplace.

Horses, Unbroken Wild is a visually arresting and deeply affecting documentary that immerses viewers in the world of America’s wild horses through Marriott’s extraordinary lens.” — House of Film

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a newly finalized distribution deal with House of Film, producer Amy Maki’s feature documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild is officially headed to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film marks a powerful collaboration between Maki, OSFILMS , and award-winning equine photographer Maria Marriott, whose decade-long journey documenting wild horses across the American West forms the heart of the story.The Cannes Film Festival—one of the world’s most influential and internationally recognized film events—is currently underway and runs through May 23. Known for elevating groundbreaking cinema and spotlighting visionary filmmakers, Cannes provides a global stage for films that push artistic boundaries and spark cultural conversation. Horses, Unbroken Wild joins this year’s marketplace in the documentary space.Horses, Unbroken Wild is a full-length documentary that follows Maria Marriott’s 10-year pursuit to track, study, and photograph wild horses in their natural habitat. Through sweeping landscapes, intimate encounters, and Marriott’s striking visual artistry, the film reveals the untamed beauty, emotional depth, and fragile future of America’s wild horse populations.House of Film, known for championing distinctive and globally resonant independent films, will represent Horses, Unbroken Wild as it enters the international marketplace. The distribution partnership includes plans to take the documentary to multiple major film festivals throughout the year, building momentum and visibility among audiences, critics, and industry buyers.House of Film notes, “The life and photography of Maria Marriott embody this truth. Horses, Unbroken Wild is a visually arresting and deeply affecting documentary that immerses viewers in the world of America’s wild horses through Marriott’s extraordinary lens. Her images do more than capture beauty—they open a portal into the spirit, struggle, and quiet majesty of these remarkable animals.“The film resonates on multiple levels. At its surface, it is a beautifully crafted nature documentary, inviting audiences of all ages to witness the lives of wild horses in their untouched habitat. For those seeking more, it becomes a moving testament to the power of discovering one’s calling and dedicating oneself to a life of purpose. On a deeper emotional plane, it reveals the profound, almost mystical bond that can arise between humans and animals.“Ultimately, the film reaches its most resonant truth: in the unbroken wildness of these mythical beings—and in the moments when that freedom is threatened—we recognize reflections of our own lives, our longing for meaning, and our shared fragility. Horses, Unbroken Wild holds universal appeal for anyone who cherishes nature, reveres animals, or seeks stories of beauty, purpose, and connection—regardless of age or geography.”Marriott shared her gratitude for the project coming to life on screen: “When Amy Maki approached me about turning my journey into a film, I was deeply honored. I saw it as an incredible opportunity to bring awareness to the plight of America’s wild horses and to share their story with the world.”Producer Amy Maki of OSFILMS brings her lifelong love of horses and passion for meaningful storytelling to the project. Her vision for the film is rooted in a desire to illuminate the emotional and ecological importance of wild horses while celebrating the human–animal connection.The official trailer for Horses, Unbroken Wild is now available on YouTube.About OSFILMSOSFILMS is an independent production company dedicated to creating cinematic, emotionally rich stories that illuminate the human experience and the natural world.About House of FilmHouse of Film is a global distributor specializing in high‑quality independent films, documentaries, and art‑driven storytelling.About Maria MarriottMaria Marriott is an award‑winning photographer whose wild horse artwork has been featured in international publications and galleries. Known for the technique and emotional depth of her images, her portrayal of the wild horses highlights their connection with the American identity.

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