El Paso Electric Releases an All-Source RFP to Secure Cost-effective and Reliable Resources for its New Mexico Customers

El Paso Electric (EPE) has issued an All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP) to secure cost-effective, reliable resources for its New Mexico customers.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Paso Electric (EPE) has issued an All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP) to secure cost-effective, reliable resources for its New Mexico customers. Consistent with the 2025 New Mexico Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) filed with the New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission (NMPRC) on September 2, 2025, and accepted on December 18, 2025, the Company is seeking both supply-side and demand-side solutions capable of meeting future capacity needs or reducing demand requirements. EPE may also solicit renewable energy resources that can provide Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to support compliance with Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) obligations under the New Mexico Renewable Energy Act (NMSA 1978, §§ 62-16-1 to -10) and Rule 17.9.572 (Rule 572).

As identified in the 2025 IRP, additional resources are needed to support growing electricity demand in EPE’s New Mexico service area. EPE’s current assessment indicates a need for approximately 100 MW to 400 MW of accredited capacity to support continued customer growth and maintain reliable electric service, with a targeted delivery period beginning May 1, 2027, through May 1, 2032.

“This year’s All-Source RFP is designed to secure the resources needed to meet growing customer needs, especially in our New Mexico service area,” said Kelly Tomblin, President and CEO of El Paso Electric. “The All-Source RFP is one method of evaluating and procuring the best option to continue to serve our customers affordability and reliably as we face new peak loads and accommodate electrification.”

Prospective bidders have until July 17, 2026, to submit a Notice of Intent to bid. The full 2026 All-Source RFP may be found at epelectric.com, 2026 New Mexico RFP.

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