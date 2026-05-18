Grasse Public Health Measure to Prepare for Potential Infectious Diseases Passes General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A public health measure led by state Rep. Nicolle Grasse, D-Arlington Heights, to prepare hospitals for infectious disease threats by updating threat response guidelines has passed the legislature.

“When it comes to public health crises, robust preparation and up-to-date preparedness policies are much more impactful than responses that come after harm has already begun. A proactive posture saves lives, mitigates health risks and eases economic losses,” Grasse said. “These common-sense reforms can make a significant difference in harm reduction as new threats arise.”

House Bill 4977 makes a simple change to Illinois’ Hospital Licensing Act by including “pathogens of epidemiological concern” as a form of multidrug-resistant organisms. These pathogens are defined by a range of traits which indicate a propensity for rapid transmission, especially within healthcare facilities. It also repeals the MRSA Screening and Reporting Act, which will now be covered by the expanded definition.

This legislation passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support and now moves to the governor’s desk for signature.

“With all aspects of public safety policy, we can’t afford to wait until a threat is obvious to act,” Grasse said. “I’ve been working for a wide-range of bills to get more healthcare to every Illinoisan, and I’m helping craft a budget that supports hospitals and other health services as much as necessary. Up-to-date public health guidelines are another piece of the puzzle, and this measure represents significant progress.”