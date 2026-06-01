how finance , technology and manufacturing joined forces to drain the world As GLobalization turns from prosperity engine to extraction mechanism , how finance ,technology and manufacturing have hihacked the world

New books examine how finance, AI, and manufacturing transformed globalization into an extractive system.

The world has not lost growth. It has lost stability. The challenge of the 21st century is no longer expansion alone, but restoring institutional balance before instability becomes irreversible.” — Butterflyman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ButterflyMan Announces Two-Book Series on Global Extraction, Institutional Collapse, AI, and the Future Reconstruction of CivilizationA structural analysis of why growth no longer produces stability — and what must replace the current global systemButterflyMan, independent researcher, author, and global manufacturing observer, announces the release of a major two-book series examining the structural instability emerging across the global economic and political order.The series consists of:* A New Global VisionTogether, the two volumes form a unified framework exploring how finance, technology, manufacturing, AI, militarization, and institutional imbalance are reshaping global civilization in the post-globalization era.Book OneThe Age of Global ExtractionHow Finance, Technology, and Manufacturing Drain the WorldThe first volume diagnoses the structural transformation of globalization itself.The book argues that the three forces that powered modern growth:* finance,* technology,* and manufacturing,have gradually converged into a new extractive structure.Under this system:* financial systems concentrate returns while externalizing risk,* technology platforms control interfaces and behavioral pathways,* manufacturing scale compresses margins and weakens long-term stability.The result is not the end of growth — but the erosion of security.As the book argues:“Growth has not disappeared.It has changed direction.”Rather than focusing on ideology or conspiracy narratives, the book examines institutional arithmetic and incentive structures to explain why instability is now feeding back into both advanced and emerging economies alike.Book TwoA New Global VisionInstitutional Reconstruction in the Age of De-ExtractionThe second volume moves beyond diagnosis and asks a more urgent question:If the old system can no longer stabilize society,what institutional structures remain viable?The book proposes a reconstruction framework centered on:* restoring finance to public purpose,* treating AI as public infrastructure rather than private sovereign power,* re-embedding capital within social survival limits,* universal healthcare and basic security as macroeconomic stabilizers,* rebuilding manufacturing resilience,* and reducing dependency on militarized instability.The book argues that the world’s crisis is no longer ideological, but structural.As ButterflyMan writes:“The world has not lost growth.It has lost stability.”A Structural Analysis Beyond Left and RightThe two-book series rejects simplistic political binaries:* state versus market,* capitalism versus socialism,* freedom versus control.Instead, the books argue that modern institutions are reaching the limits of their arithmetic:* financial returns outpacing social tolerance,* AI accelerating faster than democratic oversight,* risk shifting from institutions to individuals,* and military expansion compensating for productive decline.The project introduces the concept of “de-extraction”:a transition away from systems that continuously concentrate returns upward while externalizing instability downward.About the AuthorButterflyMan is an independent researcher, author, and global manufacturing observer whose work focuses on global supply chains, industrial restructuring, the impact of AI on capitalism and social systems, and the future transformation of democratic societies in the post-globalization era.His research spans:* geopolitics and industrial security* AI and future social structures* global manufacturing transformation* Chinese political and cultural analysis* democracy and modern civilizational transition* post-capitalist systems and productive reconstructionButterflyMan has written and published more than 40 volumes in the Future of Chinese Society series, alongside numerous books on AI, global politics, manufacturing, and the future of civilization, including:* Americalism* AI: The End of Capitalism* AI: The End of Education* AI Japan* Emotional Illusion at AI Era* The Age of Global Extraction* The Painted Skin of CCP Storyteller* The Longest Line* Red Hats Revolution* From MAGA to MRGA* Future of Chinese SocietyHis writing combines global industrial observation, social structural analysis, and civilizational reflection, exploring how societies may rediscover stability, freedom, democracy, and productive balance amid the rise of AI, geopolitical conflict, and the restructuring of globalization.Final Statement“The old system cannot be repaired through growth alone.The central question of the 21st century is no longer how to accelerate expansion,but how to restore stability before instability becomes irreversible.”Media ContactButterflyMan📧 contact@butterflyman.com🌐 ButterflyMan.com

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