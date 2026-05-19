Seattle unites for 'Welcome to Seattle. This is How We Pride' ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Created for “Welcome to Seattle. This is How We Pride,” the Rainbow Unity Logo reflects Seattle’s commitment to inclusion, visibility, and welcoming the world with pride.

Featuring more than 50 voices, the campaign spotlights the state’s leadership in LGBTQ+ inclusion on a global stage.

Seattle has always led with its values, and the World Cup gives us the opportunity to share those values with the entire world. ‘How We Pride' is a reflection of who we are as a city and a region.” — Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Seattle prepares to welcome a global audience for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, a new statewide campaign, “Welcome to Seattle. This Is How We Pride,” launches today, spotlighting the voices, stories, and spirit of the LGBTQ+ communities across Washington at a defining moment for the region.

The campaign offers a vibrant, authentic portrait of Washington’s people and the pride that shapes its identity. More than 50 community leaders participated, including professional athletes, artists, advocates, small business owners, and allies. Contributors include Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC, NWSL), Detlef Schrempf (Seattle Sonics), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign FC), Dan Wilson (Seattle Mariners), Jordan Horston (Seattle Storm), Jordan Eberle (Seattle Kraken), Councilmember Annette Bryan (Puyallup Tribe), Bookda Gheisar (Port of Seattle), Jen Barnes (Rough & Tumble), Justice Mary Yu (Former Washington Supreme Court Justice), and Amelia Day (musician), among many others.

How We Pride is a multi-platform storytelling initiative that captures authentic expressions of identity, visibility, and connection. Through a series of short videos, participants respond to a single prompt “I Pride by…” creating a collection of personal, unscripted moments that together form a powerful, collective portrait of a region rooted in inclusivity, belonging, and shared community.

The campaign features a suite of 12+ fully produced video assets, delivered across multiple formats for seamless viewing and sharing. All content is now live and available via the ‘How We Pride’ landing page: https://www.seattlefwc26.org/resources/toolkit/how-we-pride-toolkit. A comprehensive brand toolkit is available alongside the videos, enabling individuals, organizations, and partners to easily download, share, and amplify campaign content. How We Pride is designed as a shared civic experience meant to be screened, distributed, and celebrated widely, from neighborhood venues and public gatherings to digital platforms and social feeds.

"Seattle has always led with its values, and the World Cup gives us the opportunity to share those values with the entire world,” said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26. ‘How We Pride' is a reflection of who we are as a city and a region: a community where belonging is not a talking point but a lived experience. As we prepare to welcome billions of viewers and hundreds of thousands of visitors to Seattle Stadium, we want every person watching to know that this is a place where you are seen, celebrated, and welcome."

Puyallup Tribal Councilmember Annette Bryan, who also participated in the video series as a proud lesbian leader, shared: “I feel honored to be on a council that prioritizes 2SLGBTIA+ voices and ensures advocacy for all people in our community. Every person in our society matters regardless of sexual orientation, and we should lift up and honor each other always.”

Timed to align with Pride Month and the lead-up to the tournament, the campaign highlights a defining aspect of Seattle’s identity: a long-standing commitment to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion built into the foundation of its sports culture. From special Pride Nights and inclusive year-round fan culture to athlete advocacy and league-wide initiatives, Seattle’s professional teams have helped establish the city as a national leader in advancing equality and inclusion in sport.

Seattle will host six matches during the tournament at Seattle Stadium, welcoming an estimated 750,000 visitors and reaching more than two billion viewers worldwide. One match will take place during Pride Weekend, creating a rare opportunity for Seattle to demonstrate its values of inclusion, safety, and belonging on a truly global stage.

"Seattle's commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion is woven into the fabric of this city, in our neighborhoods, our teams, our businesses, and our people," said Mayor Katie B. Wilson. "'How We Pride' captures something true about who Seattle is, and I am proud that as the world watches, we get to show them that. Hosting a World Cup match during Pride Weekend is a once-in-a-generation moment, and Seattle is ready to meet it."

The campaign was created and produced by Michi Suzuki (Michi Suzuki PR) and Lisa Willis (Lisa Willis Creative), alongside filmmakers Maggie Kirkland and Lacy Kirkland in partnership with the SeattleFWC26 Local Organizing Committee. Music featured in the campaign includes “Alive” by Pearl Jam, written by Stone Gossard and Eddie Vedder, alongside original music from emerging Seattle artist, Amelia Day. Additional visual storytelling throughout the campaign includes b-roll contributions from partners such as Visit Seattle, Seattle Pride, Spokane Pride, Alki Beach Pride, professional sports teams, and the Space Needle, along with other regional organizations supporting LGBTQ+ visibility, inclusion, and celebration. The campaign launch event, held May 18 at Rough & Tumble Pub in Ballard, gave 200 guests, including many of those featured in the videos, a first look at the full video series ahead of its public release. The evening brought together screenings, live performances, and celebration, with intentional support from women-owned and LGBTQ+-owned local businesses, including Orgullo Ajeno, the first Latina lesbian-owned tequila company, and Stoup Brewing, which created a special Pride Match Day IPA, with a portion of proceeds throughout June benefiting Outright International.

“How We Pride” is designed as both a campaign and a platform for ongoing participation. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to share the videos and contribute their own voices using the prompt “I Pride by….,” extending the campaign’s reach across digital platforms and physical spaces throughout the region. Share content using #HowWePride and tag @SeattleFWC26.

All campaign videos are available beginning today, May 19, 2026, via the How We Pride landing page: https://www.seattlefwc26.org/resources/toolkit/how-we-pride-toolkit.

Seattle Sports | How We Pride

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