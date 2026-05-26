Alyeska Resort in Alaska Announces New Executive Chef Bringing an Elevated Vision to the Resort’s Eight Dining Venues

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Expanded Adventure Activities for the 2026 Summer Season

What excites me most about shaping the dining offering at Alyeska is the opportunity to work with incredible local ingredients and create experiences that feel authentic to Alaska,” — Chef Chris McCracken

GIRDWOOD, AK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alyeska Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Executive Chef alongside an expanded roster of mountain experiences for the 2026 summer season. Located in Girdwood, Alaska, the premier year-round destination is set to bring a new wave of offerings to the Chugach Mountains, headlined by the culinary leadership of Chef Chris McCracken.With over eight years of progressive culinary leadership and a background in destination ski resorts and high-volume hospitality, McCracken brings a refined skill set in multi-outlet operations to Alyeska. Known for his creativity and adaptability, he is eager to evolve the resort’s culinary program with a fresh perspective and focus on local sourcing and sustainable Alaskan seafood.“What excites me most about shaping the dining offering at Alyeska is the opportunity to work with incredible local ingredients and create experiences that feel authentic to Alaska,” shares Chef Chris McCracken. He continues, “There’s so much inspiration in the region, from fresh seafood, seasonal produce, wild flavors, to the strong sense of community. I’m excited to help build menus that are both elevated and approachable, while creating an environment where the team feels motivated, creative, and proud of what we’re serving every day.”Under McCracken’s direction, Seven Glaciers , the resort’s AAA Four Diamond Award restaurant with unparalleled views overlooking seven hanging glaciers will return to its signature "Land, Air, Sea" menu concept. This shift ensures that both locals and travelers experience an elegant dining atmosphere driven by the highest quality regional ingredients. Future plans include curated pairing dinners featuring local craft beers, regional wines, and Alaskan spirits. While the culinary program continues to evolve, the team remains respectful of the resort’s classic favorites, with McCracken planning to elevate these staples through seasonal techniques and a deeper connection to Alaska’s bounty.“My style leans toward clean, rustic, ingredient-driven cooking,” McCracken explained. “I want guests to leave the table feeling genuinely cared for, like the meal was more than just dinner, but a memorable part of their Alaska experience.”Elevated Summer AdventuresBeyond its culinary offerings, Alyeska continues to bring guests new Alaskan adventures this summer. The Veilbreaker Skybridges will make their highly anticipated return from July to September. Suspended 2,500 feet above the valley floor and spanning 410 feet, Veilbreaker Skybridges is a 2 to 3 hour-long experience for people of all skill levels, with two bridges suspended over Christmas and New Year’s Chutes. Connecting the ridgeline of Mt. Alyeska, the Veilbreaker Skybridges offer explorers a 360-degree perspective of the Turnagain Arm, hanging glaciers, and the Chugach boreal forest under the glow of the midnight sun. Bookings are now open for the 2026 season.The Alyeska Bike Park, Alaska’s premier lift-accessed downhill destination, officially reopens on June 13. Riders can navigate a dynamic network of gravity-fed trails, flowing berms, and wooden features. This season also celebrates a return to the resort’s roots as Alyeska renews its historic partnership with Kona Bicycles. Once the primary Kona Bike Hub in Alaska, the resort has updated its entire eBike fleet with Kona’s rugged, high-performance rigs, perfectly suited for steep Alaskan terrain.Guided Hiking ToursFor those looking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking wilderness of the Chugach Mountains, Alyeska offers guided hiking tours. Whether seeking a challenge or the tranquility of the ancient forest, these guided experiences provide safety and local insight along the way:- Guided North Face Hike: The resort’s most iconic and rugged trail with local experts providing extra insight and safety. Hikers can challenge themselves on a route that ascends over 2,000 vertical feet from the valley floor, offering spectacular views of the legendary skiing terrain such as Christmas Chute and the Knuckles.- Guided Winner Creek Hike: This scenic 5-mile adventure leads guests into Girdwood’s lush boreal rainforest. Led by knowledgeable local guides, explorers can experience one of the northernmost temperate rainforests in the world while learning about forest ecology and wildlife among moss-covered trees and rushing creeks.Expanded eBike Tours and Alpine ExplorationNew guided eBike tour offerings for 2026 allow guests of all skill levels to explore the landscape:- The Bird to Gird Tour: A guided, 20-mile journey for beginners. Starting at Alyeska Resort, the tour follows the Historic Iditarod Trail and the paved coastal path along the Turnagain Arm.- The Chair 3 Challenger: An exhilarating experience featuring the new full-suspension Kona Remote X eBikes. Guests follow expert guides through the lower mountain flow trails and technical turns, taking in the scenery as they go.From mid-May through September, the 40-passenger Alyeska Aerial Tram operates daily, offering guests a more serene adventure. The seven-minute scenic ride ascends to an elevation of 2,300 feet, providing a bird’s-eye view of seven “hanging” glaciers and the emerald peaks of the Chugach Mountain range. Summer at the top of the world gives a whole new meaning to jaw-dropping.To balance the summer’s high-intensity activities, the resort’s 50,000-square-foot Nordic Spa serves as a space of ritualistic rejuvenation. Guests can engage in various biohacking experiences through outdoor hot and cold hydrotherapy pools, aromatherapy-infused steam rooms, and a Finnish sauna. The experience is complemented by an exfoliation cabin featuring Alaskan sea salt and a Halotherapy Signature sauna, all connected by a heated pathway that allows for year-round wellness in the beauty of the Alaskan wilderness.

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