CIRRUS AVIATION SERVICES LAUNCHES INAUGURAL WEEKLY BY-THE-SEAT SERVICE BETWEEN LAS VEGAS AND VAN NUYS THROUGH THEOS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New route marks a strategic expansion of Cirrus Aviation’s operating model with a scheduled, scalable approach to private aviation

Cirrus Aviation Services, the largest private aviation company in Nevada and one of the largest in the United States, today announced the launch of its inaugural weekly by-the-seat service between Las Vegas and Van Nuys, California, through its new membership program, Theos.

Beginning June 5, 2026, Theos will operate weekly roundtrip service between Las Vegas and Van Nuys on Fridays and Sundays, establishing a consistent schedule in one of the country’s most active private aviation corridors.

The launch of Theos reflects a broader evolution of Cirrus Aviation’s business, expanding its service model beyond traditional full-aircraft charter to include a structured, by-the-seat offering. The program is designed to introduce a repeatable and scalable approach to private aviation while maintaining the company’s core charter operations.

“Theos is a natural evolution of our business and how we serve the market,” said Eric Grilly, president of Cirrus Aviation Services. “It introduces a more innovative and consistent way to access private aviation, while allowing us to grow in a measured way and deliver the same high-touch experience to a broader range of travelers without changing our core charter offering.”

Van Nuys was selected as the launch point due to Cirrus Aviation’s established presence in the market. The Los Angeles–Las Vegas corridor remains one of the most consistently traveled private aviation routes in the western United States and serves as the leading feeder market for Las Vegas tourism. As the company’s headquarters, Las Vegas continues to be a key destination within the network, with steady, year-round demand driven by business, entertainment, and large-scale events.

Flights will operate aboard a Challenger 850 aircraft, accommodating up to 15 passengers, with seats starting at $1,250. Roundtrip flight service will take place from Las Vegas to Van Nuys every Friday and Sunday.

Membership applications are now open, with access to weekly scheduled routes, preferred pricing on empty leg flights, and curated travel tied to major sporting, entertainment, and lifestyle events. Theos also features a dedicated corporate membership offering, enabling businesses to leverage the by-the-seat model and its associated benefits.

For more information or to apply for membership, visit www.gotheos.com



ABOUT CIRRUS AVIATION SERVICES

Founded in 2009, Cirrus Aviation Services has established itself as one of the premier private aviation companies in the United States. Based in Las Vegas, NV, Van Nuys, CA and Dallas, TX, the company delivers exceptional private aviation solutions through a comprehensive suite of services including aircraft management, on-demand charter and membership programs. With an unwavering dedication to safety, personalization, and long-term value, Cirrus Aviation continues to set the standard for excellence in private aviation. Cirrus proudly maintains an ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, the aviation industry’s highest safety accreditation. Learn more at cirrusav.com

ABOUT THEOS

Theos, operated by Cirrus Aviation, is a members-only club curating by-the-seat routes and exclusive experiences. Members enjoy access to a 24/7 concierge team, preferred access to empty leg flights, and seamless ground transportation through Kaptyn’s private black car service. Learn more at gotheos.com

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