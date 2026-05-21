Sciensus unveils homecare evidence for AI-enabled ambient speech capture at ISPOR 2026

Home-based ambient capture might be able to show what has been invisible to traditional data sources.” — Noolie Gregory, Head of Evidence Generation, Sciensus

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus announced findings this week from its CareTranscribe pilot, a feasibility assessment to evaluate AI-enabled ambient speech capture in home-based delivery of complex therapies, presented via poster at ISPOR 2026 in the United States. The pilot found that ambient AI can be integrated into routine home visits in a way that is feasible for nurses, acceptable to patients and may might provide an opportunity for generating real-world evidence.The 16-week pilot involved 100 home visits conducted by 10 nurses across England and Scotland with patients receiving biologic treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Sciensus reported a 95% patient consent rate, nurse usability of 8.5 out of 10 and approximately 90% transcription accuracy.“Homecare nurses work in some of the most complex environments in healthcare, often juggling long visits, multiple processes and the realities of people’s daily lives,” said Alison Griffiths, RGN/MSc, Director of Nursing and Clinical Operations at Sciensus and poster co-author. “Our pilot shows that, when implemented safely and transparently, ambient AI can support nurses by reducing the administrative burden of clinical documentation to allow them to focus on the high quality of care they deliver."The pilot also identified four potential areas of real-world insight with value for outcomes research: adherence barriers, safety signals, device and self-administration challenges and daily-life factors. These findings highlight the potential opportunity for home-based ambient capture to surface insights that are often missed in clinic-based settings.“Home-based ambient capture might be able to show what has been invisible to traditional data sources,” said Noolie Gregory, BSc, Head of Evidence Generation at Sciensus and co-author of the poster. “By embedding this kind of capability into high-quality homecare services, we can better support nurses, understand how complex therapies are really used and ultimately design services that work for patients and health systems alike.”Phase 2 will focus on deeper analysis of real-world insights signals, expansion into additional disease areas and workflow automation to reduce parallel documentation burden.About SciensusSciensus is a life sciences organisation specialising in patient access, clinical services and insight solutions. The company supports patients with complex and chronic conditions through homecare services, digital tools, distribution and real-world evidence capabilities, partnering with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies across the UK and Europe.For more information, visit www.sciensus.com

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