BeSmartee and Vesta Announce Strategic Integration to Deliver a Seamless Wholesale Lending Workflow

Our integration with Vesta ensures that broker submissions [...] flow through a connected workflow that gives lenders greater consistency, visibility, and control across the process.” — David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeSmartee , a premier AI-enabled lendtech solutions provider, is proud to announce its partnership with Vesta , the AI-native mortgage loan origination system (LOS), through a strategic integration designed to bring greater cohesion, credibility, and confidence to the modern mortgage lending ecosystem.This native API integration brings BeSmartee’s wholesale platform, Beam TPO , directly into Vesta’s LOS, connecting broker-driven submissions with lender-side fulfillment in a single, continuous workflow. The result is a unified solution that eliminates fragmentation across the loan lifecycle.“Integrating BeSmartee's TPO with Vesta's LOS gives lenders a truly unified front-end and fulfillment experience,” said Monica Raciti, Head of Partnerships at Vesta. “The result is cleaner data at intake, stronger automation throughout the process, and a far less friction-filled path to closing.”The integration also improves the broker experience by making it easier to submit complete, high-quality loan files from the start. With clear expectations and a guided submission process, brokers spend less time navigating requirements and more time moving deals forward.Instead of re-entering or reworking loan data downstream, lenders can act on submission-ready information immediately—accelerating underwriting, reducing manual touchpoints, and improving overall pipeline efficiency. Beam TPO captures clean, standardized data at submission, allowing it to flow seamlessly through Vesta’s LOS without the typical breakdowns between systems.“At BeSmartee, we see Beam TPO as more than a submission portal—it’s the starting point for how loans move through the entire organization,” said David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee. “Our integration with Vesta ensures that broker submissions don’t stall or fragment as they move downstream. Instead, they flow through a connected workflow that gives lenders greater consistency, visibility, and control across the process.”Key advantages include:- End-to-end workflow continuity- Greater ecosystem confidence- Stronger data consistency- Improved operational alignmentAs lenders evaluate technology investments in an increasingly complex market, solutions that are designed to work together—like BeSmartee and Vesta—offer a more dependable path forward.About BeSmarteeBeSmartee is building the next generation of lending infrastructure. Our purpose is simple and enduring: to empower every lender to unlock the American dream of entrepreneurship and homeownership for all. We do this by helping lenders scale with confidence using AI to unify data and workflows to deliver faster, easier, and more transparent lending experiences for businesses and people. Across mortgage and commercial lending, our approach to AI is grounded in the belief that AI brings order to complexity, confidence to decisions, and time back to the people doing the work. That belief shapes how we design, prioritize, and partner. Learn more at www.besmartee.com About VestaVesta is the AI-native loan origination system and agent platform for mortgage, powering banks, independent mortgage banks, and fintech lenders. Built on a modern, cloud-native system of record, Vesta gives lenders a single source of truth—every loan, borrower, property, and document is versioned, auditable, and accessible via API—so teams and agents operate from the same trusted context. Vesta blends deterministic rules and configurable workflows with autonomous agents that can interpret documents, call domain tools (e.g., income and asset calculators, conditions, disclosures, pricing and fee workflows), and orchestrate work across teams and third parties with traceable outcomes and human oversight. The result is faster cycle times, lower cost per loan, and a scalable “agent factory” operating model. Founded in 2020, Vesta is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. Learn more at www.vesta.com ###

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