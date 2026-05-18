Treasurer Russell Announces Successful $1.09 Billion Bond Offering, Delivering Savings and Funding Statewide Investments

As is the state’s custom, Treasurer Russell gave priority to orders from individual (“retail”) investors during a dedicated one-day, retail-only order period on Monday, May 11th. This helped generate retail orders totaling $449 million including $162 million from Connecticut individual investors.

The bond pricing for the new money bonds achieved a low all-in interest cost of 3.75% on the 20-year tax-exempt bonds, and 4.62% on the 10-year taxable bonds.

The $1.09 billion bond offering consisted of $500 million of tax-exempt, new money bonds, $300 million of taxable new money bonds, and $292 million of tax-exempt refunding bonds. The refunding bonds refinanced two series of outstanding GO bonds for total savings of approximately $24.7 million over the next 10 years.

“I’m pleased to report another strong outcome from a Connecticut bond sale,” said Treasurer Russell. “Connecticut’s General Obligation Bond program remains a critical and reliable tool to fund critical infrastructure and expand opportunity. These funds will support affordable housing, modernized schools, workforce development, safer communities, and targeted economic growth. Together, these investments will improve quality of life for residents across our state while creating jobs and supporting local economies.”

HARTFORD, Connecticut – Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell today announced the results of a successful $1.09 billion State of Connecticut General Obligation (GO) Bond offering. The bonds will be used to fund a variety of capital improvements and grant programs across the state and to refinance existing debt for savings.

Ramirez & Co., Inc. led the bond underwriting syndicate that sold the bonds, which are scheduled to close on June 2, 2026.

“This successful bond sale was buoyed by continued investor confidence in Connecticut,” Treasurer Russell added. “Disciplined state budgeting, consistent contributions to our long-term pension liabilities, and responsible debt management have all contributed to Connecticut’s strong fiscal position relative to other states. The savings generated through this refinancing—and the low rates achieved—demonstrate that our approach is working. We will continue to pursue strategies that protect taxpayers, strengthen our balance sheet, and support investments that move Connecticut forward.”

More information on the State’s bonding program is available at www.buyctbonds.gov.

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