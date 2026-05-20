Rejuva Fresh® Announces Clinical Trial Breakthrough for PicoPretty Transform 3D Skin & Vascular Treatments

Leading aesthetic developer reports high patient satisfaction and strong results in vascular, pigmentation, and skin rejuvenation treatments.

The PicoPretty® Transform 3D combines advanced Picosecond, Genesis, and Long Pulsed YAG technologies in one highly versatile platform.” — Polly Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Rejuva Fresh

ELLSWORTH, ME, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rejuva Fresh®, a leading developer of high-performance, FDA-cleared aesthetic equipment, today announced remarkable clinical results from the 2026 studies of the PicoPretty® Transform 3D, its highly versatile, state-of-the-art laser system. The data highlights unparalleled efficiency in the non-invasive removal of red vascular lesions (spider veins), skin rejuvenation, and pigment correction, solidifying its reputation as a "game-changer" for modern aesthetic practices.

The 2026 clinical evaluations, which included 32 participants, focused on the device’s Long Pulse YAG Mode. When applied with the Long Pulse/SLP (Single) setting, it delivers optimal dermal heating to treat unwanted blood vessels.

2026 Clinical Study Highlights: Red Vascular (Spider Veins) Removal

Patients suffering from red veins on the cheeks and nose wings reported high satisfaction with the treatment, experiencing immediate visible improvements. Key takeaways from the trials include:

● Exceptional Efficacy: Red veins on cheeks and nose wings showed significant reduction, often with immediate clearance after 2–3 sessions.

● Targeted Technology: The system accurately targets facial thread veins, forcing them to collapse and metabolize.

● Immediate Results & Minimal Downtime: While transient redness and swelling are normal, the treatment allows for rapid return to daily activities, with 40–60 minutes of post-treatment ice compression recommended.

● Versatility: The study confirmed the device’s efficacy for both superficial red veins and more complex, thicker veins that require metabolic time to fully disappear.

"The PicoPretty Transform 3D is designed to offer maximum versatility," said Polly Jacobs, CEO of Rejuva Fresh. "Combining Picosecond technology with Genesis Mode and Long Pulsed YAG means practitioners can treat everything from deep tattoo pigments to delicate vascular lesions, as well as melasma and hair removal, all with one machine. The 2026 results confirm that we are giving clinics the power to provide faster, safer, and more effective treatments."

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Skin Perfection

The PicoPretty Transform 3D operates in three distinct modes, providing a holistic approach to skin enhancement:

● Picosecond Mode: Efficiently dismantles tattoos and skin pigments into microscopic particles.

● Genesis Mode: Uses multiple pulses per cycle to treat deeper tattoos and dermal plaques.

● Long Pulsed YAG Mode: Targets vascular lesions and promotes collagen production.

These clinical findings confirm that the PicoPretty Transform 3D is an essential tool for clinics looking to offer superior vascular treatments and advanced skin rejuvenation.

By testing and observing systems like the PicoPretty® Transform 3D, pioneering dermatologists, including Dr. Roy Geronemus, are demonstrating how these devices deliver superior outcomes in skin rejuvenation and pigmentation correction. In fact, Dr. Geronemus and other leading specialists are actively evaluating modern picosecond and vascular laser technologies in their day-to-day outpatient settings. Through hands-on clinical observations and studies, these pioneers are highlighting how precision-engineered platforms like the PicoPretty® Transform 3D provide the versatility necessary for effective pigment removal, vascular treatments, and comprehensive skin revitalization.

About Rejuva Fresh®

Rejuva Fresh, LLC is a leading U.S.-based developer of innovative, high-quality aesthetic equipment. Committed to technological advancement, the company provides FDA-cleared, CE-certified systems—including body sculpting machines and advanced lasers—designed to empower practitioners and maximize patient satisfaction.

For more information about the PicoPretty Transform 3D and other 2026 technologies, please visit www.rejuvafresh.com.

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