Council for Relationships and Sun Point Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership

Neal Holmes - Newly Appointed CEO of Council for Relationships

Sun Point Foundation and Council for Relationship partnership preserves nearly a century of counseling, clinical training, and community care in Philadelphia

This partnership allows Council for Relationships to continue generations of clinical care for vulnerable clients while ensuring individuals and families can keep receiving the support they need most.” — Neal Holmes

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of Council for Relationships (CFR) and Sun Point Foundation today announced a new nonprofit partnership designed to preserve and strengthen one of Philadelphia’s longest-standing and most respected counseling organizations.

Founded in 1932, Council for Relationships has spent more than 90 years providing couples, family, and individual therapy while training generations of therapists in systemic and relational approaches to care. Through this partnership, CFR will continue operating under its established name and nonprofit mission while expanding its ability to serve the community.

“This partnership allows Council for Relationships to continue the work it has done for generations while creating a stronger operational foundation for the future,” said Neal Holmes, incoming CEO of Council for Relationships and Executive Director of Sun Point Wellness Center. “At the center of every conversation was the question of how to preserve access to care for clients and maintain the clinical excellence CFR is known for.”

Under the partnership:

 Counseling services will continue without interruption

 CFR will retain its name, programs, and charitable mission

 Existing community partnerships and educational initiatives are expected to continue

 Additional payer and insurance pathways will help expand access to care

 Clinical training and supervision programs will continue to grow and evolve

CFR has long been recognized as a leader in couples therapy, family systems therapy, and relationship-centered mental health care. The organization also operates one of the region’s most respected clinical training programs for emerging therapists, including accredited postgraduate and supervision programs that have helped shape the professional development of clinicians throughout the Philadelphia region.

Sun Point Foundation’s Masters Training Clinic model will complement and expand CFR’s educational and clinical mission by strengthening supervision, training, and accessibility for future clinicians and clients alike. Together, the organizations aim to build a stronger pipeline of highly trained, community centered therapists while preserving the relational and systems-based approach that has defined CFR for decades.

Dr. Sara J. Corse will continue serving in her clinical leadership role. Over more than two decades with CFR, she has played a central role in clinical programming, therapist development, and community partnerships.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to preserving relationship-centered care and ensuring continuity for clients, therapists, and trainees,” said Dr. Corse. “We are focused on maintaining the clinical integrity and mission that have defined CFR for generations.” To support continuity and organizational integration, Jason Anhorn will transition into the role of Chief Transition Officer, working alongside incoming CEO Neal Holmes to help guide the partnership process, support operational continuity, and assist with leadership transition efforts over the coming months.

This partnership was made possible through the collaborative leadership of the Council for Relationships Board of Directors, organizational leadership team, and Sun Point Foundation partners. Special recognition is owed to Michael Veloric, former Board Chair, Dr. Sara J. Corse, Chief Clinical Officer, and Jason Anhorn, CEO, whose leadership and commitment helped guide the organization through the transition while preserving Council’s mission and clinical legacy.

The organizations also expressed appreciation for the therapists, staff, supervisors, trainees, and community partners whose dedication helped sustain continuity of care throughout the transition process.

About Council for Relationships

Founded in 1932, Council for Relationships is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit providing expert individual, couples, and family therapy, psychiatry, and clinical training. A pioneer in systemic and relational approaches to mental health care, CFR offers services on a sliding fee scale and serves clients across the full socioeconomic spectrum with the same standard of clinical excellence. With a four-star Charity Navigator rating and over 90 years of community service, CFR is one of the most trusted counseling organizations in the Philadelphia region.

Website: https://councilforrelationships.org

About Sun Point Foundation

Sun Point Foundation is committed to providing the highest quality evidence-based counseling that is accessible to all. Through its Masters Training Clinic (MTC) model and commitment to equity-centered care, Sun Point Foundation is building the next generation of skilled, community- centered clinicians.

Website: https://sunpointfoundation.org

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