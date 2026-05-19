GlobalWafers America Partners With NADA Technologies to Advance U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing

NADAtech 300mm Wafer Sorter with Inspection & Metrology

Collaboration supports improved wafer quality, yields, and throughput at America’s first new advanced 300mm wafer fab in over 25 years

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NADA Technologies, LLC (NADAtech) , a global leader in wafer inspection, metrology, sort, and storage solutions, today announced its partnership with GlobalWafers America, LLC (GWA) to support the delivery of high quality, American made semiconductor solutions. The collaboration focuses on strengthening wafer quality, throughput, and manufacturing efficiency across the domestic semiconductor supply chain.“We value our partnership with GlobalWafers America as they innovate the semiconductor wafer supply chain,” said David Morse, Chairman of NADA Technologies. “Our team’s goal was to listen, discern, and deliver solutions that directly meet their needs.”As the originator of the industry’s first OCR wafer sorter, NADA Technologies has continually evolved its technology portfolio to deliver advanced inspection and metrology modules for inline and in process wafer inspection, testing, and analysis. These capabilities are integrated into sophisticated wafer sorting and storage solutions. With global installations spanning all substrate sizes and materials, NADAtech systems have processed and analyzed billions of wafers worldwide.“Our commitment is grounded in two core values: reliability and possibility,” said Tim Ewald, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of NADA Technologies. “At NADAtech, customer service isn’t just a department— it’s a promise.”NADA Technologies is a trusted in process metrology partner and a global leader in tailored wafer sort solutions. The company helps customers address real world fabrication challenges and achieve measurable results, including increased productivity, reduced scrap, and improved yields — all driven by NADAtech’s philosophy to measure where you make it.About GlobalWafers AmericaGlobalWafers America is building the United States’ first advanced 300mm silicon wafer manufacturing facility constructed in the United States in more than 25 years, representing a major investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing.“Building a new state of the art facility in the United States has enabled our company to innovate global manufacturing processes and improve outcomes,” said Wyatt Watson, Vice President of Operations and Sales at GlobalWafers America. “We can’t do it completely on our own. NADAtech has been one of our top domestic partners, helping us upgrade wafer quality, improve yields, and streamline production.”About NADA TechnologiesNADA Technologies, LLC (NADAtech) is a global leader in advanced wafer automation, inspection & metrology integration , wafer storage, and sort solutions for the semiconductor industry. With systems deployed worldwide across all substrate sizes and materials, NADAtech delivers reliable, high performance solutions that enable customers to improve yields, productivity, and manufacturing outcomes.SOURCE: NADA Technologies, LLCContact:NADA Technologies, LLCMedia RelationsEmail: marketing@nadatech.comPhone: (512) 443.6232 x115

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