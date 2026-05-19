Flipside sells blockchain data business to SonarX, commits fully to edisyl enterprise AI platform

What eight years of blockchain data infrastructure taught Flipside about the problem every enterprise is actually trying to solve.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flipside Crypto, Inc. today announced the sale of its blockchain data business to SonarX, a blockchain data infrastructure company. SonarX assumes full responsibility for Flipside's customer contracts and renewal rights, providing continuity of service. No IP changes hands, and financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction marks the completion of a deliberate exit: Flipside built and operated the most comprehensive blockchain data infrastructure in the world - more than 40 blockchains, 700 million resolved wallet identities, seven trillion rows of curated on-chain data, and the first-ever patent for crypto asset scoring. It has now sold that business to focus entirely on edisyl, its enterprise AI platform.

"We built something that became the definitive record of on-chain activity. But the deeper we went, the clearer it became: the hard problem was never the data. It was meaning — the tribal knowledge that lives inside every organization about what their data actually represents. edisyl is what we built when we decided to solve that. It turns out the problem exists everywhere, not just in crypto."

— Dave Balter, CEO and Co-Founder, Flipside

edisyl addresses the gap between enterprise data and what AI can actually do with it. By extracting an organization's tribal knowledge - how teams define metrics, which data sources matter, what terms mean across systems - and encoding it into a context graph bound directly to the data, edisyl gives AI agents the organizational understanding they need to answer questions accurately.

"SonarX delivers audit-quality blockchain data infrastructure to financial institutions and enterprises across more than 130 chains, and this transaction doubles our customer base by bringing Flipside's roster onto a platform built for the production workloads those customers run today. What we gain alongside them is eight years of curation discipline from the team that built the definitive on-chain record, which compounds the value of our infrastructure for every customer on the platform."

— Patrick Kim, CEO, SonarX

Flipside's blockchain data customers join SonarX as the crypto data ecosystem matures across distinct layers. The data intelligence and analytics space, including Dune, Nansen, Messari, and a better-capitalized Blockworks, has seen rapid consolidation as institutional demand grows. SonarX operates in the foundational data infrastructure layer, and the Flipside acquisition meaningfully strengthens its position as a provider to institutional customers, bringing a seasoned enterprise customer base onto the platform.

----

About Flipside Crypto: Founded in 2017, Flipside Crypto built the most comprehensive blockchain data infrastructure in the world — pioneering the curation, scoring, and interpretation of on-chain activity across more than 40 blockchains, 700 million resolved wallet identities, and seven trillion rows of curated data. Flipside holds the first-ever patent for crypto asset scoring. In 2026, Flipside sold its data business to SonarX and now operates exclusively as edisyl. flipsidecrypto.xyz

About SonarX: SonarX delivers institutional-grade blockchain data infrastructure to financial institutions and enterprises — pre-indexed, decoded, and audit-quality datasets covering more than 130 chains from genesis to tip, real-time, and full historical. Founded and led by Capital Markets veterans, SonarX applies the rigor and reliability standards of traditional finance to on-chain data. SonarX solves the hardest problems in on-chain data, so its customers don't have to.

About edisyl: edisyl makes enterprise data legible to AI. By extracting the tribal knowledge organizations carry and encoding it into a context graph bound directly to the data, edisyl deploys AI agents that answer questions the way the organization actually thinks - not the way a generic model guesses. The longer it runs, the smarter it gets. edisyl.com

Media Contacts:

edisyl / Flipside: press@edisyl.com

Sonarx: contact@sonarx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.