THE JOHN LEE HOOKER FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL EXPANSION INTO MICHIGAN WITH INAUGURAL DETROIT CELEBRATION

Honoring a musical legacy while empowering youth through music, education, and cultural enrichment. What John Lee Hooker created in this great city changed music forever The King of The Boogie

The Foundation Returns to the Roots of the "Detroit Sound" to Support Local Youth

My dad came to Detroit during the Great Migration to chase his dream. By establishing the Foundation here, we are bringing his story back home to stay.” — Zakiya Hooker

DETROIT, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The John Lee Hooker Foundation is proud to announce its official expansion into the state of Michigan. This milestone marks a significant homecoming for the organization. It allows the Foundation to directly serve the community where John Lee Hooker first revolutionized the blues.

To celebrate this official presence, the Foundation will host the inaugural “Life & Legacy Celebration” on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at Aretha’s Jazz Café in Detroit.

The event honors what would have been Hooker’s 109th birthday. Presented in collaboration with Detroit Music Hall, Black Spirits Legacy, and John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits, the evening will feature live music and storytelling. It serves as the official launch of the Foundation’s long term commitment to the cultural and educational landscape of Detroit.

“My dad arrived in Detroit in 1943 after leaving Mississippi,” said Zakiya Hooker, Executive Director of the John Lee Hooker Foundation. “Like many others from the South, he came during the Great Migration to chase his musical dream. Detroit embraced him, and it was here that his sound became something entirely his own. By officially establishing the Foundation in Michigan, we are bringing his story back home to stay ”.

“Preserving my granddad's legacy means honoring his history while building for the future,” added Glenn T. Thomas Jr., Founder and CEO of John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits. “By bringing the spirits brand and the Foundation to Detroit together, we are celebrating his music, his roots, and the economic independence he championed. We are proud to stand alongside my mother to support the next generation of Detroit artists”.

John Lee Hooker’s place in music history is foundational. In 1948, he recorded “Boogie Chillen” on Hastings Street. This was the first blues record in American history to reach #1 on the national charts, a full decade before the first Motown release. He is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipient whose influence reaches across generations.

Proceeds from the evening support the John Lee Hooker Foundation’s mission in Michigan. The Foundation empowers children through music, education, and cultural enrichment. It creates pathways for young people to build confidence and discover their potential.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: The “Life & Legacy Celebration” of John Lee Hooker

Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026

Venue: Aretha’s Jazz Café, Detroit, Michigan

Presented by: The John Lee Hooker Foundation, in collaboration with Detroit Music Hall, Black Spirits Legacy, and John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits

Tickets & Sponsorship: Available now at www.johnleehookerfoundation.org

Contact: Zakiya Hooker | zakiya@boogiewiththehook.com

ABOUT THE JOHN LEE HOOKER FOUNDATION The John Lee Hooker Foundation preserves the legacy of John Lee Hooker by empowering youth through music, education, and cultural enrichment. The Foundation supports community-based efforts that ensure equitable access to the arts and uplift the voices of young people.

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