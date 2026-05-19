As CBD Gains Legitimacy in Senior Wellness, 55plus CBD Launches Educational Dosage Calculator

55plus CBD Dosage Calculator for Seniors in use

New tool helps adults over 50 better understand CBD, CBG, and CBN as cannabinoid wellness gains broader healthcare legitimacy

Older adults deserve tools that help them understand not just what CBD is, but how to use it thoughtfully and confidently. THC-free is only part of the equation. Clarity matters just as much.” — Debra Dullaghan, Founder

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hemp-derived cannabinoid products gain increasing attention within healthcare and senior wellness conversations, 55plus CBD has launched a comprehensive CBD, CBG, and CBN Dosage Calculator and Guide designed to help older adults navigate one of the industry’s biggest challenges: understanding how to use cannabinoid products responsibly and confidently.The launch follows growing national attention surrounding the recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) CBD pilot program, which is exploring how hemp-derived cannabinoid products may be integrated into care pathways for Medicare populations. For 55plus CBD, the announcement reinforced a growing need for accessible, trustworthy education tailored specifically to adults over 50.“The CMS pilot program was an important signal to us that cannabinoid wellness is entering a more serious phase of public conversation,” said Debra Dullaghan , founder of 55plus CBD. “But legitimacy also brings responsibility. We saw a growing need for clear, approachable education for older adults who are interested in CBD but still unsure where to begin. The dosage calculator was created to help make that experience less confusing and more informed.”While much of the CBD industry has focused on potency and trend-driven products, 55plus CBD has centered its approach on education, clarity, and THC-free wellness designed specifically for older adults.The dosage calculator provides adults over 50 with personalized starting guidance based on factors such as body weight, wellness goals, and cannabinoid type, while also helping explain the distinct roles of CBD, CBG, and CBN. The company’s educational platform also includes medically reviewed articles focused on CBD use for older adults, dosage guidance, and cannabinoid education.This guidance is especially important for older consumers, who are often managing multiple wellness concerns, navigating questions around medications, and seeking non-intoxicating wellness options they can better understand and trust.“Older adults deserve tools that help them understand not just what CBD is, but how to use it thoughtfully and confidently,” Dullaghan said. “THC-free is only part of the equation. Clarity matters just as much.”As healthcare systems, policymakers, and consumers continue exploring the role cannabinoid wellness may play in aging populations, 55plus CBD believes education will become one of the industry’s most important responsibilities. The company hopes tools like its dosage calculator can help older adults approach CBD with greater confidence, clarity, and understanding.The CBD, CBG, and CBN Dosage Calculator and Guide can be found at: 55plus CBD Dosage Calculator and Guide 55plus CBD is a Colorado-based wellness brand focused on helping adults over 50 navigate cannabinoid wellness with greater clarity and confidence. The company offers THC-free, hemp-derived CBD products designed to support sleep, recovery, and everyday well-being, while emphasizing education-first resources tailored specifically for older adults. Through tools like its CBD, CBG, and CBN dosage calculator and medically reviewed educational content, 55plus CBD aims to make cannabinoid wellness more approachable, understandable, and trustworthy for a generation often overlooked by the wellness industry.

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