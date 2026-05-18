City to begin Kūhiō Avenue road rehabilitation in the vicinity of Lewers Street

Work will take place along Kūhiō Avenue between Lewers Street and Royal Hawaiian Avenue.

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction wishes to inform the public of an upcoming road rehabilitation project on Kūhiō Avenue, between Lewers Street and Royal Hawaiian Avenue.

Construction is expected to start on June 8th, 2026, and will last approximately 52 calendar days. Work hours will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (excluding holidays).

This project includes the removal of concrete pavement and reconstruction with asphalt pavement on Kūhiō Avenue, as well as adjustments to manholes and new pavement striping and markers. These enhancements are expected to improve driving conditions, roadway visibility, and safety.

Satellite image showing the approximate location of the project site on Kūhiō Avenue (courtesy Google Earth)

The contractor will not be working on the entire project area at once. Construction will be carried out in smaller phases to minimize impacts on the public and keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible. The Contractor is responsible for coordinating and managing local area traffic for businesses and residents, including deliveries, trash collection, and emergency services.

In addition, “NO PARKING” signs will be placed along side roads seven days before work begins to notify the public of upcoming construction work, and equipment staging areas. Drivers are asked to observe the dates and times of these notices, as vehicles parked on posted streets will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The public should anticipate detours, lane and road closures, and allow extra travel time while navigating the area. It is important to observe all traffic controls, posted signs, and Special Duty Police Officers and flagmen.

Please note the following information:

New asphalt is hot, black, and tacky; walking or driving through uncured pavement can result in serious burns or tracking marks on driveways/sidewalks. Therefore, the contractor may delay access through hazardous construction areas during work hours to protect the public.

Every effort will be made to complete this essential work as quickly as possible and with as little inconvenience to the community as possible. We appreciate the public’s assistance and cooperation during this project and thank them for their patience and support while we work to improve roads in our community.

Questions and comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Design and Construction, at (808) 768-8400.

—PAU—