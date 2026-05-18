Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Celebrates Paramedic, EMT Promotions During National EMS Week

HONOLULU — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) honored nine paramedics and one Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) this morning during its third annual promotional ceremony at the Mission Memorial Auditorium. Surrounded by city leadership, family, friends, and fellow EMS personnel, the promotees were recognized for their leadership, dedication, and commitment to serving the community.

“It is an honor to congratulate these men and women on their achievements,” said Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram. “EMS is an incredibly demanding profession, and advancing into leadership roles reflects true grit, professionalism, and dedication.”

During the ceremony, seven paramedics were promoted to Unit Supervisor positions, two paramedics were promoted to District Chief positions, and one EMT was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor.

District Chiefs

• Branden Ige

• Jon Kurosu

Unit Supervisors

• Trevor Fujisaka (Kailua)

• Cameron Hara (Sierra One/Honolulu area)

• Mike Hirata (Training)

• Kili Matsushima (ʻEwa Beach)

• Raquel Silvernail (Metro One/Makiki)

• Joanna Tumbaga (Waialua)

• Lee Vierra (Waikele)

Dispatch Supervisor

• Jen Costa

“Honolulu EMS is not a large department, so opportunities for advancement can be limited,” said Honolulu Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland. “As those opportunities continue to expand, it is important that we recognize and celebrate the individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and professional growth within our agency.”

The annual ceremony recognizes Honolulu EMS personnel promoted throughout the past year and is held during National EMS Week, a nationwide celebration honoring the dedication and service of EMS professionals.

About National EMS Week:

National EMS Week was established in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to honor paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) for their dedication and commitment to providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to the sick and injured.