Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee to meet May 27

The N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee will meet by web conference from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 27.

Agenda items include:

A presentation on the development of the 2026 CHPP Amendment chapters

A discussion and opportunity for Steering Committee feedback to be incorporated into CHPP chapters

Discussion of the timeline for the 2026 revision of the plan.



Click here for a full agenda and web conference link.

In accordance with NCGS 143-318.13, a listening location will be provided at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City, NC 28557

For more information, contact Zach.Harrison@deq.nc.gov with the Division of Marine Fisheries.