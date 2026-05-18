Honolulu Hale, Blaisdell to be illuminated gold in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

HONOLULU — Mayor Rick Blangiardi has requested that Honolulu Hale and the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena be illuminated in the color gold from sundown on Monday, May 18, through sunrise on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in recognition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Observed throughout the month of May, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates the rich history, culture, and lasting contributions of these communities across the United States and here at home in Hawaiʻi.

“Honolulu is proud to be one of the most diverse cities in the world, and our strength comes from the many cultures and traditions that shape who we are,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “This lighting is a tribute to the generations of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders who have helped build our community and continue to move us forward every day.”

The gold lighting of Honolulu Hale and the Blaisdell Arena serves as a visible symbol of respect and appreciation for the enduring impact these communities have on the social, cultural, and economic fabric of the City and County of Honolulu.