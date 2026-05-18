Toronto Couple from House of Love Launches the World’s Biggest Interactive Heart on June 1, 2026

House of Love, Biggest Heart in the World

Part social movement, part digital monument, House of Love invites the world to help build the largest collective expression of love ever created.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time many describe as increasingly disconnected, fast-moving, and driven by negativity, Toronto couple Maria and Andrei are preparing to launch an ambitious new project centered around one idea: bringing love back into focus.On June 1, 2026, their platform, House of Love , will officially launch what they call the world’s biggest interactive heart — a large-scale digital love monument built from thousands, and eventually millions, of personal messages contributed by people around the world.The evolving 3D heart will allow visitors to explore, read, and contribute short notes of love, encouragement, wisdom, healing, hope, memories, relationship advice, and human connection. Each individual message becomes part of the larger monument, transforming personal emotions into a collective global expression of humanity.The idea for House of Love emerged from growing concerns about loneliness, division, and emotional disconnection in modern life — particularly as technology and artificial intelligence continue reshaping the way people interact with one another.“We’re living through a moment in history where people are more connected digitally, but often feel more disconnected emotionally,” said founders Maria and Andrei. “We wanted to create something beautiful that reminds people love still exists everywhere — in relationships, friendships, families, kindness, healing, memories, and everyday human connection.”To mark the launch, the couple will begin a cross-country journey from Toronto to Vancouver, documenting the experience while inviting people to participate in the movement. Their vehicle will be transformed into a moving public art piece covered in colorful love notes and messages, turning the road trip itself into an interactive celebration of positivity and connection.According to the founders, House of Love is intended to become more than a single campaign or digital experience. The long-term vision is to build an entire ecosystem dedicated to uplifting human connection through storytelling, media, art, community participation, and shared emotional experiences.Visitors to the platform will be able to create accounts, leave their own note inside the heart, and explore the growing collection of messages contributed by others.“The world constantly asks people to focus on fear, outrage, conflict, and division,” the founders said. “We want to create a space that asks people to focus on love again.”The world’s biggest interactive heart officially launches June 1, 2026.More information can be found at HouseOf.love

The Biggest Heart in the World from House of Love

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