Houck Partners with Tectonic Health to Champion Employee Mental Health and Whole-Person Care

Houk employees receive in-field Mental Health Kits

PA' Tectonic Health and Houck Champion Mental Health First With Free Whole-Person Care for Employees and Families during Mental Health Awareness Month.

I am beyond excited to provide this benefit to our employees and their families, remove barriers to accessing healthcare, and hopefully help keep our people healthy — both physically and mentally.” — Kara McCaffrey, Owner and Chief Wellness Officer, Houk

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Houck, a family-owned commercial contractor serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, today announced a partnership with Tectonic Health to provide all employees and their household members with free access to primary care, urgent care, and mental health support.The announcement is more than a benefit upgrade; it's a direct response to a sobering reality. The construction industry has one of the highest suicide rates of any industry in the United States — nearly four times the national average according to the CDC. Houck is committed to changing that, one employee at a time."I am beyond excited to provide this benefit to our employees and their families, remove barriers to accessing healthcare, and hopefully help keep our people healthy — both physically and mentally," said Kara McCaffrey, Chief Wellness Officer and 2026 Chair of Construction Suicide Prevention Week. "This sort of service has the potential to be lifesaving."About the PartnershipLaunched April 1, 2026 following a successful six-month pilot, the Tectonic Health partnership gives Houck employees flexible, no-cost access to primary care and urgent sick care, mental health counseling through Move Forward, wellness checks, medications, and x-rays — delivered virtually, at home, at the office, or on a job site.During the pilot, Tectonic Health's approach proved life-changing — one employee was identified as pre-diabetic through a routine wellness check, enabling early intervention that could prevent a far more serious health crisis down the road.The impact extended beyond the workplace. Spouses and dependents gained access to the same high-quality care, with services delivered directly to their homes, including weekends, removing the barriers that keep busy families from getting the care they need. One employee's husband, unable to easily reach a doctor's office due to a demanding commute, received ongoing care and a physical without ever leaving home. When that same employee needed an EpiPen that would have cost over $150 with insurance, Tectonic Health provided it at no cost and delivered it to her door."At Tectonic Health, we built our model around one simple belief: people shouldn't have to choose between their work and their health," said Alex Kunz, CEO and Founder of Tectonic Health. "We're proud to bring compassionate, high-quality care directly to Houck's workforce and honored to support mental health in an industry that needs more resources and more conversation."McCaffrey, who lost her brother Gary to suicide in 2005, brings both personal conviction and professional purpose to this work. As 2026 Chair of Construction Suicide Prevention Week, she knows firsthand that access to mental health resources isn't an employment perk — it's a lifeline.About Tectonic HealthTectonic Health is a modern healthcare delivery company dedicated to making high-quality care accessible, convenient, and affordable for employers and their teams. Through a flexible care model that meets patients where they are — virtually, at home, at the workplace, or on a job site — Tectonic Health provides primary care, urgent care, mental health counseling, medications, diagnostics, and more. Learn more at tectonic.healthAbout HouckHouck is a family-owned commercial contractor with decades of experience delivering exceptional construction services across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, safety, and people-first culture, Houck invests deeply in the well-being of its employees — because great buildings start with great people. Learn more at houcks.com

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