Commissioner Kerr: Building a Welcoming Community in Jeffco

Every June, communities across the country pause to recognize Pride Month. Here in Jefferson County, our community raises flags, hosts events, and shares messages of support for our LGBTQIA+ neighbors, friends, and family members. It’s not about politics or division, and in fact it’s quite the opposite: making sure everyone who lives or works here feels like they belong. For many of us, this effort flows naturally from a simple belief: when people feel safe and seen, our community is stronger.

I started thinking about this years ago when I was a teacher. In the classroom, I saw young people beginning to understand who they were becoming. For a few, that journey brought quiet questions, confusion, or the first sting of negative reactions from peers or even family. Using someone’s correct pronouns (he/him, she/her, they/them, or whatever they prefer) is not a big statement or a political act. It’s a small, everyday way to say, “I see you, and this space is safe.” It costs nothing, yet it helps create a little pocket of calm where kids can focus on learning instead of hiding.



That same spirit is why Jeffco celebrates Pride. Last year, the Jefferson County Commissioners approved a new Pride flag and flew it at county buildings. This flag is now an official flag for Jefferson County and will continue to fly in support of our LGBTQIA+ community. That decision came directly in response to laws in states like Utah and Montana that restricted municipalities from flying Pride flags on public property. Leaders here wanted to make clear that Jeffco would keep showing up for its residents—no matter what was happening elsewhere. The goal is straightforward: create a welcoming environment for all residents, with special care for those from marginalized communities who may have faced extra hurdles.

None of this is about erasing anyone else’s beliefs or traditions. It’s about adding a layer of kindness so that a teenager who is questioning their identity, a parent raising a trans child, or an older adult who finally feels safe to live openly can walk down the street without bracing for rejection. Pride Month reminds us that small, consistent choices—pronouns in an email signature, a Pride flag outside a Jefferson County building, a conversation guided by curiosity instead of fear—add up to a community where more people can thrive. At its heart, that’s why we put effort into celebrating Pride Month each June.



In case you were wondering, Jefferson County recognizes several months to highlight our unique and diverse county. Among the months the commissioners highlight through proclamations are Veterans Appreciation Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, Wildfire Awareness Month, Building Safety Month, Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, and Emergency Preparedness Month.

– Andy

Commissioner Kerr can be reached via email. Visit the Jefferson County Commissioners webpage to learn more about the commissioners.