RIM Medical Technologies, Manufacturer of Rimmedtech™ Bone Dust Trap, Expands US Operations Through West Coast Affiliate

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIM Medical Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of orthopedic and spine surgery devices , has expanded its U.S. operations through the establishment of a West Coast affiliate. The expansion strengthens RIM Medical Technologies’ ability to support U.S. hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, orthopedic and spine surgeons, and commercial partners as the Rimmedtech™ Bone Dust Trap expands its presence within the U.S. orthopedic and spine field.The Rimmedtech™ Bone Dust Trap is an intraoperative graft recovery system designed for use in orthopedic and spine procedures where local autograft is generated during routine surgical work. The device integrates directly into the suction pathway and incorporates a dual stage filtration architecture that enables the capture of locally generated autologous bone material that would otherwise be evacuated. Its configuration supports stable placement within the operating field and provides structured access to collected material through a compact, single use assembly.Developed with a practical understanding of operating room workflow, the Bone Dust Trap is designed around a simple concept: recover valuable autologous bone material without adding unnecessary complexity to the procedure. The system connects into the suction pathway, remains secured during use, and allows access to collected material through a straightforward device design.“The Bone Dust Trap was developed directly from real operating room challenges,” said Russ Molchanov, MD, surgical assistant and Co-founder of RIM Medical Technologies. “Our goal was to give surgeons a simple, reliable way to retain valuable autologous bone without adding steps or disrupting workflow.”Autologous bone remains a familiar and widely used graft material in spine and orthopedic surgery . At the same time, surgical facilities continue to evaluate technologies that support efficiency, cost awareness, and practical workflow integration. The Rimmedtech™ Bone Dust Trap is positioned within this environment as a focused, practical device designed to support intraoperative recovery of locally generated autologous bone material.The Rimmedtech™ Bone Dust Trap brings a practical approach to intraoperative graft recovery by emphasizing simple setup, secure placement, and intuitive handling in a compact, single-use system. Designed to fit naturally into orthopedic and spine workflows, the device is intended to support local autograft recovery while minimizing setup burden and avoiding unnecessary interference in the operating field. The system includes a 53-cc collection container, providing practical capacity for intraoperative local bone collection within the established surgical workflow.With the opening of the West Coast representative office, RIM Medical Technologies is positioned to strengthen relationships across the orthopedic and spine community, and support continued commercial growth for its intraoperative graft recovery platform. The company maintains operations in the United States and Canada, including its U.S. presence in Spokane, Washington, and Canadian operations in Calgary, Alberta.About RIM Medical Technologies IncorporatedRIM Medical Technologies develops workflow-focused technologies for orthopedic and spine surgery , with an emphasis on practical device design that aligns with real operating room needs. Founded by a medical doctor, the company’s approach reflects a surgeon-informed focus on intuitive handling, ease of use, and compatibility with established procedural workflows.Website: www.rimmedtech.com

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