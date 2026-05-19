Master Planned Luxury: Communities that Deliver Resort-Style Living Year-Round

An exterior view of The Club at Mediterra, a private Naples club offering nearly 60,000 square feet of dining, wellness and recreational amenities, including championship golf, racquet sports and a Gulf-front Beach Club. Outdoor dining at The Club at Mediterra overlooking the grand lawn and 18th holes, where members enjoy casual and refined cuisine in a scenic, social setting. The Club at Mediterra’s Beach Club offers a private Gulf-front retreat with a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, pool, dining and direct access to the white sands of Bonita Beach. Golfers enjoy play on one of The Club at Mediterra’s two Tom Fazio-designed courses, where thoughtful design and Audubon-certified natural surroundings create a scenic, challenging experience. The Club at Mediterra features a Bocce Garden with its own Bocce Bar, complimentary wine tastings, tournaments, lessons and private play. Three har-tru clay courts in a garden setting provide the social setting for this Italian tradition.

The Club at Mediterra exemplifies the evolution of country club living in Southwest Florida

Our focus is on creating an environment where members can engage as much or as little as they choose, with a consistent level of distinction across every experience.” — Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not long ago, the idea of a country club conjured particular images: a golf course, a grill room, a strict dress code and a social calendar that hadn't changed much since the Eisenhower administration. For the affluent buyer of today, whether a business owner who splits time between Manhattan and the Mediterranean, a semi-retired executive with homes in Aspen and Palm Beach, or a couple finally trading the corporate grind for a life designed entirely on their own terms, that model holds little appeal.What does appeal — powerfully, and with growing momentum throughout Southwest Florida — is something far more evolved: a private community where extraordinary amenities, genuine social connection and the effortless ease of resort living aren't reserved for vacation weeks. They are simply Tuesday.At the forefront of this shift is The Club at Mediterra, a master-planned luxury community in North Naples where amenities, service culture and lifestyle infrastructure represent the new gold standard in private club living.Your Day. Your Pace. Your World.Picture a morning that begins not with a commute, but with a choice: a round on one of two Tom Fazio-designed championship golf courses, where a limited membership base ensures tee times are never a battle. Or perhaps a yoga class, followed by a treatment at the full-service spa. Or coffee on the terrace as egrets glide over the nature preserves that wind through the community's 1,700 acres of lakes, wetlands and protected landscape.By afternoon, the Gulf of Mexico is a short drive away — and for Mediterra residents, access to it is entirely private. The community's exclusive Beach Club offers waterfront dining and relaxation on the sand, a coastal amenity that transforms the inland setting of North Naples into something that feels intimate and boundless.Evenings hold equal range: a curated wine dinner at the club, a spirited match on the racquet courts before sunset or a quiet gathering at home with neighbors who have, over time, become close friends."Country club communities remain highly desirable because they offer a distinctive lifestyle that combines amenities, security and meaningful social connections. Our focus is on creating an environment where members can engage as much or as little as they choose, with a consistent level of distinction across every experience." — Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, The Club at MediterraThe Club of Today Is Not the Club of Your ParentsFor decades, the country club was a relatively fixed institution — status-driven, sport-specific and often more exclusive in spirit than in actual experience. The clubs that are thriving today have left that model behind.The modern private club, exemplified by The Club at Mediterra, is organized around flexibility and wellness as much as golf and social hierarchy. Its members include global travelers who demand consistent quality wherever they are; remote executives who need a place where serious work and serious relaxation coexist; and families who want their children to grow up with access to a range of sports, activities and a community of peers.At The Club at Mediterra, the Sports and Lifestyle Center, spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and active programming calendar serve members across generations and interests. Bocce, pickleball and tennis courts, aquatics and a year-round social calendar designed for genuine engagement, not obligation, reflect how dramatically the club experience has broadened."For many of our members, the club becomes an extension of home. It's where connections are made and experiences are shared, in a setting that feels comfortable and consistent." — Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, The Club at MediterraBuilding for the Future: A New Vision for WellnessThe Club at Mediterra is not resting on its reputation. Construction is now underway on an entirely new Sports & Lifestyle Center, a major investment in the community's wellness and recreational infrastructure that signals the club's long-term vision.The facility will feature a 5,600-square-foot fitness center and dedicated studios for yoga, Pilates and cycling — disciplines that have become central to how today's affluent retirees and semi-retirees think about longevity and daily vitality. Expanded locker rooms with hot and cold therapy features, a full-service spa, a bocce garden, outdoor fitness areas and terraces overlooking the grand lawn will further blur the line between indoor sanctuary and the natural landscape beyond."The Sports & Lifestyle Center represents a thoughtful investment in how our members live. It's designed to support wellness, connection, and flexibility — now and in the years ahead." — Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, The Club at MediterraThe Appeal of the Inland Master PlanFor high-net-worth buyers exploring an increasingly complex real estate landscape, particularly in coastal Florida, the appeal of master-planned inland communities has grown considerably. These environments offer controlled density, established architectural standards and proximity to Naples' world-class dining, arts and retail without the exposure to coastal vulnerabilities that has given many waterfront buyers pause in recent years.The result, at The Club at Mediterra, is a setting where privacy feels genuine and accessibility is effortless. This is a rare combination in a market where luxury often requires a trade-off between one and the other.For buyers who already own luxury residences on the water elsewhere, whether in the Hamptons, coastal Maine or abroad, The Club at Mediterra offers something different: a place where life is organized around living well every day, not just on weekends or during peak season. And for those who prize coastal access without coastal compromise, the community's private Beach Club on the Gulf of Mexico ensures that the water is never far — only a short drive, and entirely their own.Connection as the Defining AmenityResidents and lifestyle experts who study affluent migration increasingly point to something that no architectural rendering can fully capture: the quality of the community itself. Not the buildings, but the people. Not the facilities, but what happens inside them.At The Club at Mediterra, relationships develop through shared routines: the same faces on the golf course on Wednesday mornings, the friends made during a cycling class, the neighbors encountered at a club dinner who become the people you call when you're back in town. Over time, these patterns build something that well-traveled, multi-residence buyers often describe as surprisingly rare: a true sense of belonging.This social infrastructure — organic, consistent and supported by a club that deliberately curates programming to encourage connection — may be the most meaningful amenity of all.Recognized Distinction, Consistently DeliveredThe Club at Mediterra's standard of distinction has been recognized nationally. The community has earned Elite status from Distinguished Clubs for 13 consecutive years, a designation awarded to a select tier of private clubs based on rigorous evaluation of service, facilities and overall member experience. In a market full of bold claims, this kind of sustained, third-party recognition carries weight.This recognition also reflects something that no single amenity, however impressive, can provide on its own: the consistency of an operation that has internalized distinction as a standard instead of a promotional point.About The Club at MediterraThe Club at Mediterra in North Naples is a nationally recognized private club honored for exceptional service, amenities and member experience. For 13 consecutive years, it has earned Elite status from Distinguished Clubs, an honor held by fewer than three percent of private clubs worldwide. It has also received 17 “Community of the Year” awards from the Collier Building Industry Association and national recognition for its innovative open-space design.The club offers nearly 60,000 square feet of dining, social and recreational spaces, including two Tom Fazio-designed championship golf courses, a full-service Sports Club, spa, tennis, pickleball and bocce facilities, and a Gulf-front Beach Club with indoor and al fresco dining, pool and cabana service. Within Mediterra’s exclusive, low-density community, the club delivers a refined, resort-style lifestyle defined by privacy, prestige and world-class experiences.For more information, visit mediterraliving.com or call (239) 254-3022.

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