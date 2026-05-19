Polargy Reaches 550,000+ Sq. Ft. with Acquisition of Forge

Polargy acquires Indiana-based manufacturer Forge Racks & Dunnage Forge specializes in manufacturing of prefabricated power skids used in data centers

Polargy’s acquisition of Forge Racks & Dunnage strengthens its ability to support data center white space and grey space programs at scale.

We are building the capacity, capabilities, and footprint needed to support larger, more complex infrastructure programs and quick-turn deadlines.” — Drew Unger, EVP of Sales at Polargy

MINDEN, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polargy , a leader in data center containment and infrastructure solutions, announced the acquisition of Forge Racks & Dunnage, a Connersville, Indiana-based manufacturer specializing in data center skids, industrial racks, and custom steel fabrication. This acquisition builds on Polargy’s continued investment in manufacturing scale and operational depth, strengthening its ability to serve hyperscalers, colocation providers, and AI cloud providers.The acquisition marks Polargy’s third recent manufacturing expansion and adds 160,000 sq. ft. of specialized manufacturing space to the company’s growing North American manufacturing platform. With the addition of Forge, Polargy has over 550,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing capacity across Minden, Nevada; De Pere, Wisconsin; Columbus, Ohio; Springville, Utah; and now Connersville, Indiana. Together, the acquisitions position Polargy to support customers across the United States in white space, grey space, and mission-critical infrastructure programs with greater scale, more flexibility, and stronger schedule support.“This is another major step forward for Polargy and for the customers we support,” said Drew Unger, EVP of Sales at Polargy. “With Forge, Action Group , and Intermountain Lift now part of our platform, we are building the capacity, capabilities, and footprint needed to support larger, more complex infrastructure programs and quick-turn deadlines. Our customers need partners who can move quickly, simplify execution, and help them meet their schedules. That is exactly what this expansion is built to support.”Forge brings more than 40 years of experience designing and manufacturing integrated, reusable material handling systems for demanding industries. Its metal fabrication capabilities include cutting, forming, stamping, joining, assembly, and finishing. Forge’s data center solutions include internal data center skids, external structural skid systems, and custom-fabricated assemblies.“Adding capacity is important, but the bigger story is what it allows us to do for customers. This acquisition strengthens our ability to support infrastructure programs from design and manufacturing through integration and installation,” Unger added.As part of the expanded platform, Polargy will continue supporting its white space solutions, such as aisle containment, structural hot aisle containment, structural ceilings, partitions, lighting, and airflow solutions, while strengthening its ability to support grey space solutions, including skids, structural systems, and custom-fabricated infrastructure for mission-critical environments.Footprint Capital, LLC, a boutique investment bank focused on advisory services to middle market privately held companies, acted as the advisor to Polargy in both the Forge and Action Group transactions.About PolargyPolargy designs, manufactures, and integrates infrastructure solutions for modern data centers, supporting both white space and grey space environments. The company helps customers improve airflow, reduce field complexity, and keep projects moving with solutions built for real-world deployment.About Forge Racks & DunnageForge Racks & Dunnage is a Connersville, Indiana-based manufacturer specializing in data center skids, industrial racks, dunnage, and custom steel fabrication. With 160,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and more than 40 years of experience, Forge supports customers across data center, automotive, and other industrial markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.