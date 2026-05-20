TRIP CONCIERGE VOTED WORLD’S BEST TRAVEL AGENCY BY IGTP AT 2026 GUILD AWARDS

2026 IGTP Guild Award

Trip Concierge was voted World’s Best Travel Agency by IGTP members for personalized service and high-touch luxury travel planning.

Luxury travel today is defined less by excess and more by personalization.” — Thomas Schneider, CEO, Trip Concierge

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trip Concierge, the luxury travel advisory firm known for bespoke journeys, private access, and white-glove travel management, today announced that it has been voted World’s Best Travel Agency at the 2026 IGTP Guild Awards by the International Guild of Travel Professionals (IGTP).Trip Concierge was recognized for its highly personalized approach to luxury travel and its ability to manage complex itineraries with discretion, precision, and around-the-clock support.Unlike mass-market agencies and online booking platforms, Trip Concierge operates through an intentionally selective client model focused on curated journeys and complex multi-country travel programs. Designed to preserve service quality, access, discretion, and relationship-driven support, the company primarily serves travelers whose annual travel spend exceeds $100,000. These include private clients, familys, and global business travelers seeking dedicated advisory support and complex itinerary management.The IGTP Guild Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and impact across the global travel industry. According to IGTP, nominees are independently selected and winners are determined through a vote by IGTP members, a network of experienced travel industry professionals. The process is merit-based and does not include paid nominations.“Being recognized by respected professionals across the global travel industry is an extraordinary honor,” said Thomas Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Trip Concierge. “Luxury travel today is defined less by excess and more by personalization. Our responsibility is to ensure every journey feels seamless, intentional, and fully supported from beginning to end,” Schneider added.“Trip Concierge represents the kind of modern luxury travel company that prioritizes service, expertise, and client advocacy at every stage of the journey,” said Sebastian Arnault, President of the International Guild of Travel Professionals. “Their ability to consistently deliver highly personalized travel experiences with the utmost discretion made them a standout choice among IGTP members this year.”The recognition reflects the growing importance of advisor-led travel planning in the luxury sector, where travelers increasingly require more than access to flights and hotels. Today’s high-net-worth travelers often seek trusted advisors capable of coordinating intricate logistics, securing private access, responding rapidly to changing circumstances, and delivering seamless support before, during, and after travel.Through its network of Trip Concierge luxury travel advisors , the company supports clients across milestone family vacations, private expeditions, business travel, private aviation, luxury cruises, yacht charters, and complex international itineraries. The firm’s advisor-led model is built around long-term relationships, personalized recommendations, and proactive travel management tailored to each client’s preferences and lifestyle.About Trip ConciergeFounded in 2015, Trip Concierge is an ultra-luxury travel advisory firm specializing in tailor-made luxury travel experiences for discerning clients worldwide. The company provides bespoke travel planning, private access, white-glove service, and high-touch support across vacations, business travel, safaris, cruises, villas, private aviation, and complex global itineraries. For more information visit https://www.tripconcierge.co About IGTPThe International Guild of Travel Professionals is an invitation-only network of leading travel advisors and industry experts worldwide. Through collaboration, shared knowledge, and global connectivity, IGTP promotes excellence and elevated standards across the travel industry. For more information visit https://igtp.travel

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