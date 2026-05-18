Sell My House Fast TN Expands Cash Buying as Nashville Inventory Climbs to Decade High

Owner, Sell My House Fast TN LLC Subdivision plans on next project logo for sell my house fast tn

As Nashville inventory climbs to its highest level in over a decade and the market reaches balance, Sell My House Fast TN expands cash offers across Middle TN.

Sellers anchored to 2021 valuations are watching listings sit. The ones who choose certainty over chasing 2022 prices are the ones who walk away with their plans intact.” — Tasha DeRegis, Founder of Sell My House Fast TN

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Sell My House Fast TN , a Middle Tennessee-based cash home buying and real estate investment company, today announced an expansion of its direct cash buying program as the Nashville residential market enters a more balanced phase. According to data released by Greater Nashville REALTORS, active listings across the region climbed to 14,677 in April 2026, with approximately six months of supply — a textbook balanced market level not seen in Nashville in over a decade. The company is responding to a growing population of homeowners seeking alternatives to traditional MLS listings."We have a surplus of inventory, but we don't have the buyers to buy it all," said Tasha DeRegis, founder of Sell My House Fast TN, in a recent interview with industry publication KeyCrew. "What used to buy people a $2,500 monthly payment is now $4,000 a month. Sellers anchored to 2021 and 2022 valuations are watching their listings sit, and many can't afford to lower the price."The expansion reflects rising demand from homeowners facing financial pressure, inherited property situations, deferred maintenance, divorce, relocation, code violations, or who simply want certainty in a market where pricing discipline now matters more than ever. Sell My House Fast TN buys properties in any condition, with no agent commissions, no repair requirements, and closings in as little as seven days.Coverage Area ExpansionThe company now serves homeowners across Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Clarksville, with primary operations based in Hermitage. DeRegis, who has spent nearly a decade in Nashville's residential market across flipping, wholesaling, buy-and-hold rentals, and new construction, attributes the expansion to consistent inbound demand from areas underserved by national cash buyer networks.Technology-Driven Seller ExperienceSell My House Fast TN has invested in an AI-powered lead response system that delivers an initial assessment and follow-up within minutes of a seller's inquiry — a significant improvement over the 24-to-48-hour response window common among investor buyers. Homeowners can request a no-obligation cash offer at www.sellmyhousefasttn.com or by calling 615-436-8003.Market ContextGreater Nashville REALTORS reported 3,100 closings in April 2026, a 4 percent year-over-year increase, while the typical single-family home spent 57 days on the market. The single-family median price reached $503,340. According to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 6.30 percent for the week ending April 30, 2026 — leaving many would-be sellers unable to qualify for the homes they want to move to, and contributing to the well-documented lock-in effect that has kept resale inventory constrained for several years."Investors who remain bullish are likely to struggle," DeRegis said. "Those who are conservative and disciplined will do well — and the same is true for sellers. The homeowners who recognize today's market for what it is, and choose certainty over chasing 2022 prices, are the ones who walk away with their plans intact."About Sell My House Fast TNSell My House Fast TN is a Hermitage, Tennessee-based cash home buying and real estate investment company serving Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Clarksville. The company purchases residential properties directly from homeowners in any condition, offering rapid closings, no agent commissions, and no repair requirements. Founded by Tasha DeRegis, Sell My House Fast TN has been active in the Nashville residential market for nearly a decade.For more information or to request a cash offer, visit www.sellmyhousefasttn.com or call 615-436-8003.

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