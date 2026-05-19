RLMI and Moving Medicine Forward Announce Partnership to Train the Next Generation of Lifestyle Medicine Clinicians

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute

MMF Masterclass now CME-certified and hosted on RLMI platform; includes experiential Jumpstart program for medical trainees and providers

RLMI is proud to collaborate with Moving Medicine Forward. By reaching medical students and residents early, we can help shift the future of medicine toward prevention and root-cause care.”” — Lain Kahlstrom

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rochester, NY — The Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) and Moving Medicine Forward (MMF), founded by Dr. Michael Klaper, today announced a new partnership to expand lifestyle medicine education for clinicians, medical students, and trainees worldwide.As part of this collaboration, the Moving Medicine Forward Masterclass is now CME-certified for the first time and will be hosted on the RLMI Community platform, making it globally accessible to healthcare professionals.The Masterclass offers up to 34 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™, along with corresponding International Board of Lifestyle Medicine (IBLM) Maintenance of Certification credits. In addition, RLMI’s 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart program offers up to 10 CME credits, providing a unique opportunity to pair clinical education with lived experience.Together, the two programs are designed to address a critical gap in medical training: while clinicians may learn the science of lifestyle medicine, few have the opportunity to experience its effects firsthand.A central feature of the partnership is a new initiative focused on medical trainees. Clinicians, medical students and trainees who purchase and participate in MMF's Master Class in Plant-Based Clinical Nutrition will be eligible for complimentary enrollment in RLMI's Jumpstart program, a physician-led immersion that allows participants to directly experience the impact of a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle on their own health.RLMI anticipates providing up to 100 sponsored Jumpstart enrollments annually through this partnership.“Medical education has traditionally devoted very little time to nutrition and lifestyle interventions,” said Dr. Michael Klaper. “Now, with CME accreditation and hosting through RLMI, the Masterclass becomes even more accessible and actionable. When clinicians not only learn the science but experience these changes themselves, it fundamentally changes how they practice medicine.”The Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute was founded by Dr. Ted Barnett, a long-time advocate for whole-food, plant-based nutrition in clinical care.“To effectively guide patients, clinicians need more than knowledge - they need personal experience,” said Dr. Barnett. “By combining the Masterclass with Jumpstart, we’re helping future physicians both understand and live the principles of lifestyle medicine. That’s what creates lasting change in patient care.”Dr. Klaper reaches hundreds of medical students and residents each year through lectures and educational programs. This partnership integrates Jumpstart into that pathway, providing trainees with both the scientific foundation and the lived experience needed to confidently apply lifestyle medicine in practice.More information is available at:

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