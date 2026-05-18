Capt. Ashley Wright Relieves Capt. Joseph Darcy as NSWC Philadelphia Commanding Officer

Capt. Ashley S. Wright relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026.

The ceremony, held at NSWCPD, included honors, the national anthem, an invocation, the presentation of the Legion of Merit to Darcy, the reading of official orders, and the formal transfer of command from Darcy to Wright.

Commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Rear Adm. Peter Small served as the ceremony’s guest speaker and presided over the change of command.

“We are gathered today for one of the Navy’s most respected traditions: the change of command. It is a ceremony that’s as much about the future as it is about the past. It represents both continuity and renewal,” Small said. “This morning isn’t just about a change in leadership; it’s a chance to reaffirm our trust in our Commanders and a testament to the enduring mission of this organization. It is truly an honor to be here in person as these two outstanding officers turn over the watch.” Small recognized Darcy’s service as NSWCPD’s commanding officer and presented him with the Legion of Merit for his leadership and accomplishments during his tour.

“During Captain Darcy’s tenure, NSWCPD has delivered several high-impact technical accomplishments spanning strategic deterrence, land-based testing, surface-combatant modernization, fleet readiness, cybersecure machinery systems, advanced HM&E technology, and maritime-industrial-base development,” Small said. “At the core of Capt. Darcy’s leadership philosophy was a profound appreciation for the workforce. Capt. Darcy provided the resilient leadership necessary to guide the division forward, ensuring the workforce was supported and that our mission readiness never wavered.”

Darcy assumed command of NSWCPD in March 2023 after relieving Capt. Dana Simon. During his tenure, Darcy led a workforce responsible for delivering technical expertise, engineering support, and innovation for the Navy’s surface fleet and broader mission.

Before reading his orders, Darcy addressed the NSWCPD workforce, families, friends, and guests gathered for the ceremony.

“I am proud of the things we do day after day to support and modernize the fleet, knowing that even today, we have shipmates deployed in far-flung corners of the world,” Darcy said. “The best of the Nation can be found right here.”

Darcy’s orders direct him to detach from NSWCPD and proceed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The change of command became official when Wright read his orders and relieved Darcy.

“Captain Darcy, I relieve you, sir,” Wright said.

“I stand relieved,” Darcy replied.

Wright then reported to Small as NSWCPD’s new commanding officer.

“Sir, I have assumed command and report for duty as Commanding Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division,” Wright said.

Wright then addressed the command for the first time as NSWCPD’s commanding officer.

“We solve the Navy’s hardest engineering challenges. We don’t solve just any engineering challenges, we solve the ones that others can’t,” Wright said. “It is more important now more than ever never to rest or lose focus on our solemn purpose - to make sure no American family has to receive a folded flag. I look forward to working along side you to bring every Sailor home safely through the finest engineering efforts this nation has to offer.”

Wright takes command of a division that provides research, development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, in-service engineering, and fleet support for Navy ships and systems.

Small closed his remarks with confidence in Wright’s ability to lead NSWCPD and continue the command’s tradition of service to the Navy and Nation.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome you and your family to the Warfare Center team. There is no one more qualified to take the helm of this national asset. My charge to you is simple: First, champion innovation. Empower this 2,700-strong workforce to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Second, deliver with urgency. The fleet out there cannot wait. Make sure the solutions developed here get to them at the speed of relevance. Third, lead our people. Your most important job is the welfare and growth of the civilians and Sailors entrusted to you,” Small said. “I am confident you will continue the tradition of excellence we’ve come to expect here in Philadelphia.” The ceremony concluded with a benediction, departure honors for the official party, and a ceremonial cake-cutting.

NSWCPD employs about 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support staff. The team focuses on research and development, testing and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and materials for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD also serves as the main organization responsible for providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.