Mayor Wu Kicks Off 2026 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department announced the 2026 Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours series in partnership with Dunkin’® and Star Market. The City’s annual Coffee Hours will kick off on May 18 in public spaces across the city and continue through the fall.

The series will also include a ribbon-cutting celebration for the newly renovated Copley Square Park during the May 27 Neighborhood Coffee Hour. Building on the success of the Mayor’s inaugural Office Hours in Roxbury, the City is expanding the initiative to bring City Hall directly into neighborhoods by introducing a new Coffee Hours schedule, with morning, afternoon, and evening sessions in select neighborhoods from May through the fall to make the program more accessible for residents. The City is also partnering with Boston Children Youth and Families and Boston Public Library to host Coffee Hours in community spaces across the city.

“We’re excited to kick off our annual Coffee Hours tradition of bringing City Hall into our neighborhoods, where residents can share feedback, exchange ideas, and receive updates on city services,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These conversations help ensure our City priorities reflect our residents’ needs, making Boston a more welcoming and responsive home for everyone.”

Coffee Hours with the Mayor began more than 25 years ago under Mayor Thomas M. Menino as a way to connect with families about neighborhood parks, open spaces, and recreation. Under Mayor Michelle Wu, the initiative has expanded into a broader community engagement effort focused on neighborhood updates, resident feedback, and access to City resources and services.

Leadership and staff from the Community Engagement Cabinet will attend each coffee hour, alongside neighborhood liaisons who will share updates on local improvements, including 311 response data, street repairs, and investments in housing, youth services, small businesses, and the arts. Residents will also be encouraged to complete the Community Input Survey, now in its third year, which helps inform discussions and allows City leaders to address neighborhood-specific concerns directly at each event.

“The Mayor’s Coffee Hours are a great opportunity for residents to connect in person with City staff, and an important way to build on the work we do every day, through 311, emails, and phone calls, that improve the quality of life in all our neighborhoods,” said Mohammed Missouri, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. “Whether you are an older resident, business owner, civic leader, young person, or a family, we look forward to seeing you at this year’s coffee hours. The connections we build help us address more immediate concerns like potholes, and inform long-term solutions that make our City a home for all.”

A neighborhood staple known for bringing the community together over a cup of coffee, Dunkin’ is back to fuel the conversation with iced coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ will also provide lawn game activities for attendees, gift card giveaways, and the opportunity for residents to win a raffle prize. Free flowering plants will be provided by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, while supplies last. Fresh fruit will be provided by Star Market.

“We’re excited to kick off this year’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours series in two beloved public spaces–Elliot Norton Park and the renovated Copley Square Park,” said Interim Commissioner for the Boston Parks and Recreation Department Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “Starting the season with a ribbon-cutting celebration at Copley Square makes this year especially meaningful, as we welcome the public back to a revitalized and more accessible civic space designed to support everything from everyday use to some of Boston’s most cherished community events.”

Coffee Hours schedules will be announced a month in advance for each neighborhood including Allston-Brighton, Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Roxbury, and more. If it rains, there will be an alternate rain location for each event. Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information.

Mayor Wu’s 2026 Neighborhood Coffee Hours for May are:

CHINATOWN AND BAY VILLAGE

Monday, May 18, 2026

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Elliot Norton Park, 295 Tremont Street, Boston

BACK BAY AND BEACON HILL

Neighborhood Coffee Hour and Copley Square Park Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Copley Square Park, 560 Boylston Street, Boston

This year’s Back Bay Coffee Hour at Copley Square Park will also serve as a ribbon-cutting celebration marking the completion of the park’s comprehensive renovation. The climate-resilient transformation delivers improved accessibility, an expanded tree canopy, and upgraded infrastructure to better support both everyday use and signature civic events. Learn more at boston.gov/copley-square-park.

For more information and updates on possible rain locations, please contact the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services at 617-635-4500 or @boston_cec on Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/ons.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CABINET

The Community Engagement Cabinet (CEC) leads efforts to strengthen connections between Boston residents and City Hall by integrating neighborhood services, community engagement, and policy making. CEC aims to ensure community voices are included in City initiatives. The cabinet includes the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, the Office of Civic Organizing, SPARK Boston, and Boston 311. CEC is developing a new approach to prioritize constituents and neighborhood services in government operations. To report non-emergency issues, residents can contact BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app for iOS or Android.