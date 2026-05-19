NEW ART ADVISORY, LA FINCA COLLECTION STRATEGIES, LAUNCHED TO ADDRESS THE NEEDS OF 'THE GREAT WEALTH TRANSFER'

La Finca Collection Strategies Founder and Director Dane Jensen

LA FINCA COLLECTION STRATEGIES HAS CONSIGNED OVER $24million IN ARTWORKS TO BE OFFERED DURING THE MAY 2026 ART FAIRS, EXHIBITIONS AND AUCTION SEASON IN NEW YORK

We provide high-value art collections the tools to make the best decisions—decisions that can swing a return by millions of dollars in some cases.” — Dane Jensen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art Advisor, Dane Jensen , is formally announcing the launch of La Finca Collection Strategies , a new company specifically designed to address the needs of the Baby Boom collectors and their families who wish to divest their art collections. It is estimated that $120 trillion dollars is changing hands in the next twenty years. A segment of those assets will be held in art and other collectibles and La Finca will be developing strategies for those scenarios.The core of the La Finca Collection Strategies is to offer collectors a research-based selling strategy that utilizes market data and expertise to identify the best avenue for selling each work or the complete collection. La Finca, works with all collecting categories. This can include any collectible from fine art to silver to modern and classic design. The firm gathers and reviews multiple (and competitive) proposals from auction houses, galleries and private sale options—a client first, broad approach that advantages the collector. The proposal process is competitive, with each auction house or gallery putting forth the very best offers—allowing for the collection to receive the benefits. La Finca’s goal is to allow for the collection to make intelligent selling decisions with the expert guidance of an art market insider."There are an incredible number of high-value collections that were carefully built over the last few decades that need something beyond the current selection of service offerings. There are important decisions to be made that I feel require the technical expertise of an insider and putting the interests of the collector first. How is a collector who has been out of the market for years, going to assess the nuances of what a 1960’s Andy Warhol painting will sell for at auction versus in a gallery? We provide them the tools to make the best decisions—decisions that can swing a return by millions of dollars in some cases." – Dane JensenThe firm’s launch coincides with several key consignments that La Finca is bringing to the Spring 2026 events in New York. Those include:- La Finca has consigned a version of Ernie Barnes's The Sugar Shack, entitled Study of The Sugar Shack (4th Point of View) (1976-81) (est. $100,000-$150,0000) for the Spring Auctions in New York (Christies, May 21, 2026 Post-War and Contemporary Day Sale). Dane Jensen says: "There are only two iterations of The Sugar Shack on canvas—and those are not for sale. So, if you want to own this iconic image, now is your chance. It’s a great test to the market for the desirability of a transcendent image."- Three important paintings by George Braque, Maurice Vlaminck and a Alexej von Jawlensky at the TEFAF New York art fair (May 15th-19th) in partnership with Eykyn Maclean Gallery.- Four important works by Paul Thek at the PACE gallery’s exhibition, The Dream of Vanishing, at PACE gallery (540 W 25th Street, New York, NY) from May 15th-August 14th, 2026.- Four significant paintings from Emile Nolde, Gabrielle Münter, and Karl Schmidt- Christie’s, in New York Private Sale galleries beginning May 2026.DANE JENSENDane Jensen, Founder and Director of La Finca Collection Strategies, has worked with a numerous high-profile collectors, family collections and estates over the course of his 25-year plus career in the arts. As a trusted advisor he has bought and sold many high-value works for clients including a rare Frida Kahlo self-portrait, a monumental Joan Mitchell Sunflowers (1990-1991) painting, an Andy Warhol Self-Portrait from 1966.Prior to establishing La Finca, Dane was a top-selling Director and Art Advisor for one of the largest art appraisal and advisory firms in the world. Previously, Dane was the Director of Contemporary Art and an Auctioneer with Bonhams Auctioneers. He was the Gallery Director for Moss, the legendary design gallery in New York and was previously the Director of the Earl McGrath Gallery in Los Angeles.Dane has a Master’s degree in Curatorial Practice from the California College of the Arts in San Francisco and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Art History from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.FOR MORE INFORMATIONdane@danejensen.art

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