Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

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800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Hosts ‘From Legacy to Law’ Event Recognizing Landmark Brown v. Board of Education Decision

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Friday May 15, Attorney General Jay Jones hosted a program to commemorate the anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education decision, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that reshaped the course of American education by denying the premise that separate education for white and Black students was equal. The Office of the Attorney General is housed in the historic Barbara Johns Building, which is named after a brave young woman who led a student strike at her segregated high school in Farmville, Virginia in 1951. Barbara Johns’ case was consolidated into Brown v. Board of Education and represented the only student-led protest case in the suit.

“This history is personal to me. As a child, my father, Judge Jerrauld Jones, helped integrate Ingleside Elementary School in Norfolk, Virginia. History arrived before he was old enough to fully understand its weight, and in the face of that responsibility he showed tremendous courage,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “The Commonwealth was central to this moment, as young Virginians put their education, safety, and lives on the line to push our nation closer towards the promise it was always meant to fulfill. Progress is possible when people have the courage to demand better from their institutions and from one another.”

“Today, we celebrate the deeply American idea that one voice can make a difference. In this case, one voice became a movement, which became law, and now a legacy that endures today. That work belongs to lawyers, advocates, and public servants,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Virginia is fortunate to have an Attorney General committed to ensuring the law means what it says, for every Virginian — and for advocates in the Office of the Attorney General who have dedicated their lives to fighting for civil rights.”

“We continue to see challenges around voting rights and access to basic human rights. These are not new debates. They are part of the same ongoing struggle over whether this nation will fully honor the humanity of all its people,” said Solicitor General Tillman Breckenridge. “Progress requires protection. Equal rights on paper mean nothing without equal access to justice, education, and political participation. The legacy of Brown reminds us that democracy requires vigilance, courage, and a willingness to keep pushing. We can’t just remember history, we must continue to define it.”

Attorney General Jones welcomed guests from across the Commonwealth including community partners, elected officials, and staff. The program included a performance of “Stand Up”, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, by the Greater Richmond Children’s Choir, a spoken word featuring original works by artist Rob Gibsun, and a guided reflection by Rachel Hunley, Hampton Roads community leader.

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