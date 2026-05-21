Silver Palace Inc Showcases Premium Wholesale Jewelry at JCK Las Vegas 2026

Silver Palace Inc., a leading wholesale sterling silver jewelry supplier, will exhibit at JCK Las Vegas 2026 from May 29 to June 1, 2026.

JCK Las Vegas 2026 is a key opportunity for us to connect with global buyers and showcase our newest wholesale jewelry collections.”
— Armen Norendzayan
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Palace Inc., a leading wholesale sterling silver jewelry supplier with over 30 years of industry experience, is set to strengthen its presence at the globally recognized JCK Las Vegas trade event. The company will be showcasing its latest collections of high-quality 925 sterling silver jewelry, designed for retailers, boutiques, and e-commerce businesses seeking trend-driven, factory-direct pricing and consistent supply.

JCK Las Vegas 2026 will be held from May 29 to June 1, 2026, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, USA, bringing together thousands of global jewelry professionals, manufacturers, designers, and buyers from across the industry. As an established exhibitor at JCK Las Vegas, Silver Palace Inc. continues to serve as a trusted partner for global jewelry buyers at Booth 45061.

At the event, Silver Palace Inc. will present a wide range of fashion-forward designs, including sterling silver rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and stainless steel collections, all curated to meet evolving retail demand and modern style preferences. The company is known for its extensive catalog, with thousands of designs updated regularly to support fast-moving jewelry markets.

Silver Palace Inc. operates as a direct importer and wholesale supplier, offering factory-direct pricing and bulk-order discounts to qualified business clients. With a strong international customer base, the company continues to expand its footprint across global markets while maintaining a strong focus on customer service, product quality, and design innovation.

Participation in JCK Las Vegas further reinforces Silver Palace Inc.’s position as a key player in the wholesale silver jewelry industry, helping retailers access premium sterling silver collections that balance craftsmanship, affordability, and contemporary design trends.

Summary:
Silver Palace Inc., a leading wholesale sterling silver jewelry supplier with over 30 years of experience, will exhibit at JCK Las Vegas 2026 from May 29 to June 1, 2026, at The Venetian Expo, showcasing its latest collections of 925 sterling silver and stainless steel jewelry for global retailers, boutiques, and e-commerce buyers seeking trend-driven designs and factory-direct wholesale pricing.

ABOUT SILVER PALACE INC.
Silver Palace Inc. is a Los Angeles–based wholesale sterling silver jewelry supplier with more than 30 years of experience in the jewelry industry. The company specializes in 925 sterling silver and stainless steel jewelry, offering thousands of fashion-forward designs for retailers and e-commerce businesses worldwide. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer service, Silver Palace Inc. provides factory-direct pricing and bulk wholesale solutions to jewelry businesses across global markets.

Armen Norendzayan
Silver Palace Inc.
+1 213-488-9906
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Silver Palace Inc Showcases Premium Wholesale Jewelry at JCK Las Vegas 2026

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Silver Palace Inc Showcases Premium Wholesale Jewelry at JCK Las Vegas 2026

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Silver Palace Inc.
+1 213-488-9906
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