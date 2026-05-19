Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa Hosts Mother’s Day Celebration Featuring Fashion, Beauty, & Celebrity Guests in Houston

Guests gathered at Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa for an evening celebrating beauty, confidence, fashion, and motherhood. Featured guests include: Dr. Franklin Rose, Erica Rose and Nicole Fertita. Top Drawer Lingerie hosts the fashion show at Utopia Plastic Surgery and Med Spa's Mother's Day Event. Pictured are the models for the event, including, Netflix's Love is Blind star, Lydia Arleen. Netflix’s Love Is Blind star Lydia Arleen attends Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa’s Mother’s Day event hosted by Dr. Franklin Rose. A live Botox® demonstration by Utopia nurse injector Abigail, RN, BSN, gave guests an inside look at advanced aesthetic treatments. Known for his work with television personalities and public figures, Dr. Franklin Rose continues positioning Utopia as a premier Houston beauty destination.

Hosted by Dr. Franklin Rose: Houston’s luxury beauty scene came together for a glamorous evening honoring motherhood, confidence, and self-care.

Mother’s Day is about celebrating strength, confidence, and the incredible women who shape our families and communities. We wanted this event to feel empowering, elegant, and uplifting.” — Dr. Franklin Rose of Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, led by renowned board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose , hosted an elegant Mother’s Day celebration in Houston, bringing together beauty, fashion, wellness, and notable personalities for an unforgettable evening honoring mothers and modern femininity.The evening featured a live Botoxdemonstration performed by Utopia nurse injector Abigail, RN, BSN, giving attendees an exclusive look into advanced aesthetic treatments offered at the practice under the direction of renowned board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose. The event also included a luxury runway presentation in partnership with Top Drawer Lingerie , where models showcased curated looks in a sophisticated fashion experience.“Mother’s Day is about celebrating strength, confidence, and the incredible women who shape our families and communities,” said Dr. Franklin Rose of Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa. “We wanted this event to feel empowering, elegant, and uplifting — a place where women could come together, feel celebrated, and experience beauty and wellness in a meaningful way. Houston has given so much to me throughout my career, and it’s always rewarding to create events that give something special back to this community.”Among the evening’s featured guests and models was Lydia Arleen, star of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, adding to the event’s high-profile atmosphere. Also in attendance was Erika Rose — attorney, television personality, and former The Bachelor star — alongside her mother, Cindi Rose, who both previously appeared on Bravo’s Below Deck.Dr. Franklin Rose, widely recognized for his work with television personalities, public figures, and celebrities, has performed procedures on personalities connected to ABC’s The Bachelor franchise, as well as entrepreneur and television personality Lilly Ghalichi of Shahs of Sunset, among others. Known for his refined aesthetic approach and longstanding presence in Houston’s cosmetic surgery industry, Dr. Rose continues to position Utopia as a destination for luxury aesthetic treatments and personalized patient care.The Mother’s Day event blended beauty, confidence, fashion, and community into a celebratory experience designed to empower women and create meaningful connections. Guests enjoyed cocktails, music, social experiences, and exclusive event offerings throughout the evening.“Our goal was to create an experience that celebrated women in every stage of life — where beauty, confidence, and community could all come together in one space,” said Dr. Franklin Rose. “It was incredible to see such an amazing turnout and support from the Houston community.”Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa continues to expand its presence in Houston through innovative aesthetic treatments, wellness offerings, and experiential events that merge luxury with modern cosmetic medicine.For more information about Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, contact the office directly at 713-622-2277 or visit Utopia’s social media pages for event highlights and future announcements.

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