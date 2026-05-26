Where to Hike, Bike, Run and Explore in Kananaskis, Canada This Summer

PKML Kananaskis Landscape PKML Kananaskis Bike Ride PKML Kananaskis Horse Ride PKML Facade PKML Black Diamond Club Lobby

KANANASKIS, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the snow retreats to the highest peaks, Kananaskis Country prepares to welcome summer travelers with a curated season of summer adventures. During these months, the mountains burst to life with vibrant wildflowers, offering a stunning environment for outdoor exploration. In the spring and summer months, the region transforms into a coveted destination for those looking to hike, bike, run, and even paddle their way through the rugged terrain of the Canadian Rockies. Whether tackling the legendary Highwood Pass or competing in a milestone mountain relay, Kananaskis promises its visitors an unmatched summer experience while the region is in full bloom.Summer Event HighlightsMAYMay 19 | Kananaskis Indoor Waterpark and Pool Reopening (SWIM): Following a major renovation, the Kananaskis Indoor Waterpark, hot tubs, and steam room have made their highly anticipated return. Open daily from 6 AM to 11 PM all summer long, the updated space is perfect for friends and families of all ages. It features a children’s leisure pool with beach entry, ground jets, themed rocks, tree stump water jets, and a mountain themed water play table. Guests can race down three water slides or unwind in the expansive indoor and outdoor hot tubs.JUNE- June 5-7 | Kananaskis Gravel Adventure (BIKE): Kicking off the peak cycling season, this three day event invites riders to explore the vast network of gravel roads and trails that wind through the Kananaskis valley. Participants will navigate the diverse terrain of the Rockies, challenging both endurance and technique.- June 15 | Highway Pass & Trail Re-Opening (HIKE): As a significant date for hikers, this marks the official reopening of the Highwood Pass–the highest paved road in Canada. This provides direct access to iconic trails, offering some of the most spectacular meadows and ridgeline views in Canada.- June 20 | K100 Relay 40th Anniversary (RUN): One of Canada’s most iconic distance races celebrates a major milestone. The K100 Relay takes teams across 100 miles of stunning mountain landscape. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this year’s race promises an exciting atmosphere as runners commemorate four decades of community.- June 21 | Boundary Ranch (RIDE AND LEARN): Experience the true spirit of Western Canada, with horseback trail rides, the Guinn’s Wildlife Museum and Tipi Village at Boundary Ranch, owned and operated by the Guin family for generations in the heart of the Kananaskis Valley. Guided rides through rugged, dramatic trails, will take you across blooming ridges, beneath towering peaks, and through lush forest. Located alongside the Guinn’s Wildlife Museum, the Boundary Ranch Tipi Village exhibit brings together cultural heritage and regional history in one memorable experience. Guests can explore the significance and craftsmanship of the Tipi while also enjoying the museum’s wildlife displays that reflect the spirit and history of the area.JULY- July 10-12 | KanFest (White Water Sports): As the region’s premier whitewater festival, KanFest brings together the paddling community for a weekend of river racing and activities. The event features competitions and social gatherings on Kananaskis River, offering adventure for the whole community.- July 25-26 | Kananaskis Half Marathon & 10 Km (RUN): The summer racing season culminates with the Kananaskis Half Marathon and 10 kilometer runs. Participants will navigate scenic courses with challenging elevations and breathtaking views of the surrounding limestone peaks.Where to Stay: Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge:Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge offers an authentic mountain experience, specifically for guests who want to explore countless outdoor activities year-round without compromising on luxury amenities and services. Situated at the base of Mount Kidd, the Lodge provides immediate access to the region’s premier trails and events, allowing guests to easily transition from a day in the outdoors to the lodge’s luxury amenities.The Lodge boasts a diverse collection of dining options, ranging from family-friendly favorites to fine dining. Guests can savor casual, wood-fired Italian fare at Forte, enjoy handcrafted cocktails at Blacktail Bar, or experience the Cedar Room, the Lodge’s premier mountain chophouse featuring local Canadian beef and coastal seafood. For those on the move, Market Café offers gourmet grab-and-go selections perfect for a day on the trails.After a day of adventure, the Kananaskis Nordic Spa offers a revitalizing retreat where guests can cycle through the signature hydrotherapy circuit or unwind with massage therapy. The Lodge has a guest activities calendar with an array of supervised activities, so parents and kids can both explore their interests.Sometimes the most memorable part of your getaway isn’t the adventure, it’s the quiet, cozy moment that follows. As a part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, Kananaskis Mountain Lodge offers Fireside Moments as their Mark of Craft. Fireside Moments is a signature part of the experience, inviting guests to enjoy complimentary nightly s’mores and stargazing from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on the patio outside Market Café. With inviting outdoor fire pits that offer the perfect place to warm up and wind down after a day in the mountains, these small pauses create the most memorable experiences.The Black Diamond Club which opened in May 2025, is an elevated boutique hotel within the larger resort, offering 71 newly renovated rooms and suites across three private floors. Every space reflects the quiet comfort of the surrounding wilderness, including premium bedding, soft jersey robes, artisanal wellness amenities, and curated in-room beverage rituals featuring Jolene’s Tea House and Nespresso coffee. The Black Diamond Club Lounge offers a cozy retreat to relax and recharge, serving a full breakfast buffet, après-adventure snacks, evening desserts, and all-day access to à la carte cocktails, wines, and hand-selected teas.The Black Diamond Club Exclusive Packages:Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge offers a collection of packages for Black Diamond guests, built for all types of travelers:- Black Diamond Club Golf Package: An ultra-premium tee-to-stay retreat. This exclusive escape grants guests sought-after tee times at Kananaskis Country Golf Club, paired with a one-night stay, club car transport, valet parking, and all Club inclusions.- Cycle and Soak Package: Set out on a self-guided cycle through winding alpine trails before trading motion for restoration. This package includes a one-night stay, two 3-hour eBike rentals from Kananaskis Outfitters, and two evening hydrotherapy passes to the Kananaskis Nordic Spa.- Cowboy Retreat: Experience true Western Canadian culture, reimagined in comfort. Trade the bunkhouse for boutique luxury after a two-hour trail ride at Boundary Ranch and a whiskey and gin tasting session sponsored by Wild Life Distillery. Includes club car transport, valet parking and all Club inclusions.Summer rates at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge begin at $400. Rates at the Black Diamond Club begin at $800.

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