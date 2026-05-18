Volusia County Offers Assistance with Energy Bills, Housing Repairs

Posted On: May 18, 2026

Volusia County's Community Assistance Division will host a community outreach event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Florida Department of Health – Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, to help residents apply for energy assistance and housing repair programs.

Staff will help residents complete applications for the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), a federal initiative that offers financial aid to households with at least one person aged 60 or older to keep electricity, gas, or propane services running during a home energy emergency. Funds can be used to maintain or restore energy or place a deposit on new service.

They will also prescreen applicants for these programs:

Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation, which provides up to $100,000 in the form of a zero-interest, 30-year deferred or forgivable repayment loan to assist income-eligible homeowners whose homes have life-threatening health or safety defects or deficiencies or need improvements to be safe, healthy, affordable, energy-efficient, and habitable.

Wind Hazard Mitigation, which provides up to $20,000 in the form of a zero-interest, five-year deferred or forgivable loan to assist income-eligible homeowners with window and door shutters and coverings, gable-end tie downs, and upgraded garage doors, and impact rated windows and doors.

Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation – Emergency Repair, which provides up to $20,000 in the form of a zero-interest, five-year deferred or forgivable loan to assist income-eligible homeowners with the repair or replacement of one or more of the following housing components: roof, HVAC and septic systems, well water, septic and water hookups, and small accessibility improvements, such as wheelchair ramp or grab bars.

These funds may not be used for projects within the city limits of Daytona Beach and Deltona because these cities are eligible to receive separate allocations.

All funds are provided through state and federal grants. Appointments are not required. For more information, contact Volusia County Community Assistance at 386-736-5955 or communityassistance@volusia.org.